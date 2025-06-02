The Teskey Brothers To Headline Ocean Sounds on Phillip Island - Noise11.com

The Teskey Brothers will headline the 2026 edition of Ocean Sounds for Victoria’s Philip Island in January.
The Teskeys will be joined by The Presets performing a DJ set, Thelma Plum, Steph Strings, Playlunch, Holly Hebe, The Fox Junes and Millowl Dreaming.
TICKET PRICES
GENERAL ADMISSION (18+)
Presale Tickets: $129 + booking fee
General Tickets: Starting from $139 + booking fee
YOUTH TICKET (6-17 YEARS)
General Tickets: Starting from $54 + booking fee
CHILD TICKET (5 AND UNDER)
General Tickets: $10 + booking fee
oceansoundsfestival.com.au
