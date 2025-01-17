 The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To Fire Relief - Noise11.com

The Weeknd at Marvel Stadium Melbourne supplied by Live Nation

The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To Fire Relief

by Paul Cashmere on January 18, 2025

in News

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to benefit victims of the LA fires.

A statement reads:

The Weeknd, deeply moved by the devastating effects of the Palisades and Eaton Fires, has committed to donating 1 million dollars to LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and LA Regional Food Bank to help aid the relief efforts and support firefighters bravely battling the flames and to help residents displaced by the disaster. These efforts are in partnership with World Food Program USA and The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund.

Out of respect for the ongoing crisis, The Weeknd has also chosen to cancel the planned album release concert at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. This decision reflects his commitment to prioritizing the well-being of those affected by these tragic events.
Please see below for more information about these incredible organizations and how you can contribute to the relief efforts.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.
Website: https://supportlafd.org

GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund sends emergency relief grants to individuals who have lost homes, loved ones, and property due to the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires.
Website: https://gofund.me/1d01a29e

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank collaborates with a network of over 600 partner agencies, ensuring that households affected by the wildfires receive necessary food supplies.
Website: www.lafoodbank.org

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Mumford & Sons - image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Mumford & Sons To Release ‘Rushmere’, First Album In Seven Years

Mumford & Sons will release ‘Rushmere’, their first album in seven years in March.

1 day ago
Boris Brejcha
Boris Brejcha Kicks Off His Second Australia Dates This Week

Boris Brejcha’s Australian shows will feature local acts in each of the four cities.

3 days ago
The Weeknd Delays Album Release and Cancels LA Concert

The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert "out of respect" for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

3 days ago
Mac Miller Balloonerism
Mac Miller Second Posthumous Album Balloonerism Tracklisting Revealed

Mac Miller's second posthumous album 'Balloonerism' features SZA and the late rapper's alter-ego Delusional Thomas.

January 10, 2025
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Launches UK Music Foundation

Music education in the UK faces significant challenges, with varying needs across regions, schools, and age groups. While the UK music industry contributed a record £7.6 billion to the economy in 2024 (source: UKMusic.org), disparities still remain in terms of access to music education. A 2019 BPI survey revealed that one in four schools serving disadvantaged communities offer no music lessons at all.

January 10, 2025
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Officially Confirmed

Liam Payne's medical cause of death has been confirmed three months after his passing.

January 9, 2025
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Charli XCX Joins Billie Eilish In Concert In LA

Billie Eilish brought Charli XCX on stage to perform the Guess remix during her recent show in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2024