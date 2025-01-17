The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To Fire Relief - Noise11.com

The Weeknd has donated $1 million to benefit victims of the LA fires.

A statement reads:

The Weeknd, deeply moved by the devastating effects of the Palisades and Eaton Fires, has committed to donating 1 million dollars to LAFD Foundation, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, and LA Regional Food Bank to help aid the relief efforts and support firefighters bravely battling the flames and to help residents displaced by the disaster. These efforts are in partnership with World Food Program USA and The Weeknd’s XO Humanitarian Fund.

Out of respect for the ongoing crisis, The Weeknd has also chosen to cancel the planned album release concert at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. This decision reflects his commitment to prioritizing the well-being of those affected by these tragic events.

Please see below for more information about these incredible organizations and how you can contribute to the relief efforts.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.

Website: https://supportlafd.org

GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund sends emergency relief grants to individuals who have lost homes, loved ones, and property due to the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires.

Website: https://gofund.me/1d01a29e

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank collaborates with a network of over 600 partner agencies, ensuring that households affected by the wildfires receive necessary food supplies.

Website: www.lafoodbank.org