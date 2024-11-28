 The Weeknd Reveals Hurry Up Tomorrow Album Details - Noise11.com
The Weeknd Reveals Hurry Up Tomorrow Album Details

by Music-News.com on November 29, 2024

in News

The Weeknd has announced his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow will be released early next year.

The Weeknd confirmed the last instalment in his musical trilogy will be available from 24 January. He also revealed a special one-off show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on 25 January, to celebrate the release.

In September, The Weeknd treated fans to a series of new tracks during a live-streamed concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Among the songs debuted were Dancing in the Flames, Regular, Runway and Wake Me Up. He also performed Sao Paulo alongside Anitta and Playboi Carti.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

The Weeknd also stars in a new film of the same name, with castmates including Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega.

The star previously announced the title of the new studio album in a lengthy social media post.

“Yesterday was fourteen years ago…” read the post. “In a place where the seasons never changed, where time ceased to exist. But therein lays the problem. Today has felt like an endless spin, I keep distorting the truth, immune to the dizziness, numb to the nausea.”

The singer added: “More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits. When today ends, I’ll discover who I am.”

music-news.com

