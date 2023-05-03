The White Stripes Book ‘Complete Lyrics’ Is Coming Soon - Noise11.com

The White Stripes will publish a book featuring their complete lyrics in October.

According to Third Man Records:

The White Stripes Complete Lyrics documents Jack White’s words written for the duo he and Meg White formed in 1997 through the release of their final album in 2007. The multiple Grammy-winning group from Detroit helped define a generation and continues to shape and influence both musicians and music lovers. The 300+ page hardbound book is the first time The White Stripes lyrics have been collected and also features never-before-seen and rare rough drafts, alternate lyrics, and photographs. Included are essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, Ben Blackwell, and Caroline Randall Williams. The White Stripes Complete Lyrics, published by Third Man Books, will be available from bookstores everywhere October 3, 2023. A special, limited edition with signed bookplate by Jack White will be available direct from Third Man Books

Jack White is the founder of Third Man Records. The book is due October 10.

