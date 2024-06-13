The Whitlams To Perform Entire Love This City Live - Noise11.com

Tim Freedman will perform the entire ‘Love This City’ album live with The Whitlams from October.
‘Love This City’, the fourth album for The Whitlams, was a double platinum selling album peaking at no 3 in Australia in 1999.
‘Love This City’ has some of The Whitlams most iconic songs ‘Thank You (For Loving Me At My Worst)’, ‘Blow Up The Pokies’ and ‘Made Me Hard’.
Tracklisting:
“Make the World Safe” – 3:43
“Thank You (for Loving Me at My Worst)” – 3:59
“Chunky Chunky Air Guitar” – 3:04
“Pretty as You” – 4:48
“You Gotta Love This City” – 5:11
“God Drinks at the Sando” – 2:53
“Blow Up the Pokies” – 3:27
“400 Miles from Darwin” – 3:37
“Time” – 3:32
“Made Me Hard” – 3:34
“High Ground” – 3:46
“Unreliable” – 2:29
“Her Floor Is My Ceiling” – 5:51
“There’s No One” – 5:05
The Whitlams Love This City dates are:
October 4 and 5, Melbourne, Corner Hotel
October 11, Sydney, Recital Centre
October 17, Canberra, Canberra Theatre
October 18, Hobart, Odeon Theatre
October 19, Swansea, Craigie Knowe
November 2, Brisbane, Princess Theatre
November 8, Thirroul, Anitas Theatre
November 9, Newcastle, Civic Theatre
November 14, Perth, Astor Theatre
November 15, Buselton, Shelter Brewing
December 7, Adelaide, The Gov
