The Whitlams To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Whitlams To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on April 10, 2025

in News

The Whitlams will team up with the iconic Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in September.

Tim Freedman says, “Once every seven years we get to perform in the middle of the beautiful storm of an 80-piece orchestra. This time it’s with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Australia’s best sounding room, Hamer Hall. I’m counting down the days to what will be a really memorable evening.”

The Whitlams first started performing with orchestras back in 2004. The late composer Peter Sculthorpe arranged tow songs for orchestra for The Whitlams. Full symphonic treatments have been provided by MSO Principal Conductor Benjamin Northey, Brett Dean, Iain Grandage, Daniel Denholm, Jamie Messenger, and this performance’s conductor Nicholas Buc.

The 2025 orchestra edition of The Whitlams will update the setlist with songs from the recent ‘Sancho’ (2022) and ‘Kookaburra’ (2024).

The Whitlams will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra on 6 September 2025 at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

