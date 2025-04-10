The Whitlams To Perform With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Whitlams will team up with the iconic Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in September.

Tim Freedman says, “Once every seven years we get to perform in the middle of the beautiful storm of an 80-piece orchestra. This time it’s with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in Australia’s best sounding room, Hamer Hall. I’m counting down the days to what will be a really memorable evening.”

The Whitlams first started performing with orchestras back in 2004. The late composer Peter Sculthorpe arranged tow songs for orchestra for The Whitlams. Full symphonic treatments have been provided by MSO Principal Conductor Benjamin Northey, Brett Dean, Iain Grandage, Daniel Denholm, Jamie Messenger, and this performance’s conductor Nicholas Buc.

The 2025 orchestra edition of The Whitlams will update the setlist with songs from the recent ‘Sancho’ (2022) and ‘Kookaburra’ (2024).

The Whitlams will perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra on 6 September 2025 at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

