The Whitlams Used The Priscilla Queen of the Desert Bus As A Tour Bus - Noise11.com

Fun fact: After the filming of the iconic Australia movie ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ ended, the bus was used as a tour bus for six months by The Whitlams before it disappeared for almost 30 years. And now its been found.

The 1976 Hino RC320 was owned by a Sydney company called Boronia Tours. The producers of the movie leased the bus from Boronia in 1993 and the following year it became the tour bus for The Whitlams.

Soon after The Whitlams used the bus, its whereabouts went unknown.

Then in 2019, a man called Michael McMahon called the History Trust of South Australia and said the bus was at his property in a paddock in Ewingar, New South Wales, a small tour with a population in the dozens, just east of Tenterfield.

The couple who owned that original company broke up and one of them drove the bus to the location in Ewingar somewhere around 2006. When the owner of the property died, it was sold to Michael McMahon, with the bus left on the property.

Priscilla has survived a bushfire on the property and still stands, while undrivable and very rusty.

History Trust of South Australia will restore the bus at an estimated cost of around $750,000.

