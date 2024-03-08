 The Whitmans Black Stump 'Kookaburra' Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories - Noise11.com
The Whitlams Black Stump Band Kookaburra

The Whitmans Black Stump ‘Kookaburra’ Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2024

in News

Tim Freedman has been slow cookin’ ‘Kookaburra’ for a few years and slowing serving courses since 2021.

‘Kookaburra’ combines The Whitlams Black Stump Band releases of 2021 to 2023 ’50 Again’, ‘The Day John Sattler Broek his Jaw’, ‘Blow Up The Pokies’ and ‘Kate Kelly’ with nine other stories, some new, some old and one borrowed.

One of borrowed is the Neil Young song ‘Birds’ at the end of ‘Kookaburra’ creating a bookend with track one ‘Man About A Dog’ (previously on 2022’s Whitlams’ album ‘Sancho) with the lyric ‘”Put on Neil Young at Massey Hall ’72 or 3’”.

Perry Keyes ‘The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw’ and Bernie Hayes ‘Your Boyfriend’s Back In Town’ are two “borrowed” songs Tim felt needed to be country songs.

The Whitlams Black Stump is a countrified take on the music of Tim Freedman. “Country music has a strong sense of time and place,” Tim said in a statement. Who better to make that happen that Felicity Urquhart on ‘Kate Kelly’, a story about Ned Kelly’s sister.

Tim Freedman is first and foremost a storyteller who puts his stories to music. He is definitely not a country artist but this album is flavoured with country seasoning. If anything, ‘Kookaburra’ has more in common with early Eagles and Jackson Browne. By stripping back the sound, Tim amplifies the words. A lot of fans will now focus on these stories with more clarity.

CD
Man About a Dog
No Aphrodisiac
Fallen Leaves
In the Last Life
The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw
You Sound Like Louis Burdett
Your Boyfriends Back in Town
Nobody Wants to be You
Theres No One
Blow Up the Pokies
50 Again
Witness Protection Scheme
Birds

There are a stack of dates coming up to hear the songs performed live.

KOOKABURRA TOUR DATES:

Fri 8 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW – SOLD OUT
Sat 9 March – Blazes @ West Tamworth League Club, Tamworth – NSW
Sun 10 March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW – SOLD OUT
Sun 31 March – Bluesfest Byron Bay – NSW
Fri 26 April – Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga – SA
Sat 27 April – The Gov, Adelaide – SA
Thu 2 May – Springlake Hotel, Brisbane – QLD *
Fri 3 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi – QLD
Sat 4 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane – QLD
Tue 7 May – Piano Bar, Bendigo – VIC *
Wed 8 May – Piano Bar, Ballarat – VIC *
Thu 9 May – Piano Bar, Geelong – VIC *
Fri 10 May – Kindred Bandroom, Footscray – VIC
Sat 11 May – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda – VIC
Thu 16 May – Wilder Tasmania, Gowrie Park – TAS *
Fri 17 May – Royal Oak, Launceston – TAS * – SOLD OUT
Sat 18 May – Forth Pub, Forth – TAS
Sun 19 May – Longley International Hotel, Longley – TAS
Thu 23 May – Resin Brewing, Bulli – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW * – SOLD OUT
Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW
Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Marrickville – NSW
Sat 1 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW

* Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Spice Girls images photo noise11.com
Yet Another Spice Girls Reunion Story

Mel B has confirmed that there will be a Spice Girls reunion later this year.

19 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announces ‘Wild God’ Album Six Months In Advance

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release their 18th album 'Wild God' more than six months from now in August and have gifted us the title track now.

1 day ago
The Libertines, music news, noise11.com
‘Oh Shit’ The Libertines Are Back

The Libertines release a fabulous new single (quite possibly the most Libertines single ever!) on Wednesday 6th March. Entitled Oh Shit it is an earworm anthem for these economically challenging times and is taken from their eagerly awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade which hits the streets on April 5th.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash To Release Blues Album

Slash is seemingly set to release his blues rock solo album imminently.

2 days ago
New Kids On The Block Still Kids
New Kids On The Block Announce First Album In 10 Years

New Kids on the Block are releasing their first album in 11 years.

2 days ago
Del Amitri in Melbourne 23 February 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Del Amitri’s Justin Currie Reveals Parkinson Diagnosis

Justin Currie of Del Amitri has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and has agreed to discuss the condition with the BBC this weekend.

2 days ago
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz To Be Honored On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lenny Kravitz will have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame planed next Tuesday 12 March 2024.

2 days ago