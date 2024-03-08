The Whitmans Black Stump 'Kookaburra' Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories - Noise11.com

Tim Freedman has been slow cookin’ ‘Kookaburra’ for a few years and slowing serving courses since 2021.

‘Kookaburra’ combines The Whitlams Black Stump Band releases of 2021 to 2023 ’50 Again’, ‘The Day John Sattler Broek his Jaw’, ‘Blow Up The Pokies’ and ‘Kate Kelly’ with nine other stories, some new, some old and one borrowed.

One of borrowed is the Neil Young song ‘Birds’ at the end of ‘Kookaburra’ creating a bookend with track one ‘Man About A Dog’ (previously on 2022’s Whitlams’ album ‘Sancho) with the lyric ‘”Put on Neil Young at Massey Hall ’72 or 3’”.

Perry Keyes ‘The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw’ and Bernie Hayes ‘Your Boyfriend’s Back In Town’ are two “borrowed” songs Tim felt needed to be country songs.

The Whitlams Black Stump is a countrified take on the music of Tim Freedman. “Country music has a strong sense of time and place,” Tim said in a statement. Who better to make that happen that Felicity Urquhart on ‘Kate Kelly’, a story about Ned Kelly’s sister.

Tim Freedman is first and foremost a storyteller who puts his stories to music. He is definitely not a country artist but this album is flavoured with country seasoning. If anything, ‘Kookaburra’ has more in common with early Eagles and Jackson Browne. By stripping back the sound, Tim amplifies the words. A lot of fans will now focus on these stories with more clarity.

CD

Man About a Dog

No Aphrodisiac

Fallen Leaves

In the Last Life

The Day John Sattler Broke His Jaw

You Sound Like Louis Burdett

Your Boyfriends Back in Town

Nobody Wants to be You

Theres No One

Blow Up the Pokies

50 Again

Witness Protection Scheme

Birds

There are a stack of dates coming up to hear the songs performed live.

KOOKABURRA TOUR DATES:

Fri 8 March – Lizotte’s, Newcastle – NSW – SOLD OUT

Sat 9 March – Blazes @ West Tamworth League Club, Tamworth – NSW

Sun 10 March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW – SOLD OUT

Sun 31 March – Bluesfest Byron Bay – NSW

Fri 26 April – Hopgood Theatre, Noarlunga – SA

Sat 27 April – The Gov, Adelaide – SA

Thu 2 May – Springlake Hotel, Brisbane – QLD *

Fri 3 May – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi – QLD

Sat 4 May – Princess Theatre, Brisbane – QLD

Tue 7 May – Piano Bar, Bendigo – VIC *

Wed 8 May – Piano Bar, Ballarat – VIC *

Thu 9 May – Piano Bar, Geelong – VIC *

Fri 10 May – Kindred Bandroom, Footscray – VIC

Sat 11 May – Memo Music Hall, St Kilda – VIC

Thu 16 May – Wilder Tasmania, Gowrie Park – TAS *

Fri 17 May – Royal Oak, Launceston – TAS * – SOLD OUT

Sat 18 May – Forth Pub, Forth – TAS

Sun 19 May – Longley International Hotel, Longley – TAS

Thu 23 May – Resin Brewing, Bulli – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Fri 24 May – Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Sun 26 May – Dangar Island Bowling Club, Dangar Island – NSW * – SOLD OUT

Thu 30 May – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca – NSW

Fri 31 May – Factory Theatre, Marrickville – NSW

Sat 1 June – Avalon Beach RSL, Avalon – NSW

* Black Stump Duo – Tim and Ollie

