The Wooten Brothers Preview First Album In Decades With ‘Sweat’ Video - Noise11.com

The Wooten Brothers new song ‘Sweat’ is the first collective music from the brothers in decades and opens the door for the album ‘Sweat’ coming in 2024.

The Wooten Brothers from oldest to youngest Regi on guitar/vocals; Roy on drums/vocals; Joseph on keyboards/vocals; and Victor on bass/vocals. Middle brother Rudy passed away in 2010.

The ‘Sweat’ album will include both recently recorded music as well as recently rediscovered music from the 70s and 80s. On their recent Australian tour, Victor Wooten spoke about a cassette of their earliest material that they acquired which captured the brothers as teenagers right at the origins of their career.

The Wooten Brothers have currently dates scheduled through to the end of January 2024.

https://www.thewootenbrothers.com

Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers Tour Dates

09/28 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom^

09/29 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre^

09/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse^

10/01 – Asheville, NC – The Outpost^

10/03 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall^

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl^

10/05 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore^

10/06 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live^

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel^

10/08 – Portland, ME – State Theatre^

10/10 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground^

10/11 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues^

10/12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – FM Kirby Center^

10/13 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center

10/14 – Buffalo, NY – CMC International Jazz Festival

11/01 – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

11/02 – Nashville, TN – Riverside Revival

11/03 – Germantown, TN – GPAC

11/04 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

11/06 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

11/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Hamilton Memorial Hall

11/08 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

11/09 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/10 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

11/11 – Elgin, IL – ECC Arts Center

01/11 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

01/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

01/13 – Hamilton, MT – Bitterroot Performing Arts Council

01/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

01/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

01/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

01/18 – Eugene, OR – The John G. Shedd Institute For The Arts

01/19 – Chico, CA – The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewery

01/20 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

01/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

01/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

01/25 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

^With Special Guests Rebirth Brass Band

