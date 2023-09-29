 The Wooten Brothers Preview First Album In Decades With ‘Sweat’ Video - Noise11.com
The Wooten Brothers Preview First Album In Decades With ‘Sweat’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

The Wooten Brothers new song ‘Sweat’ is the first collective music from the brothers in decades and opens the door for the album ‘Sweat’ coming in 2024.

The Wooten Brothers from oldest to youngest Regi on guitar/vocals; Roy on drums/vocals; Joseph on keyboards/vocals; and Victor on bass/vocals. Middle brother Rudy passed away in 2010.

The ‘Sweat’ album will include both recently recorded music as well as recently rediscovered music from the 70s and 80s. On their recent Australian tour, Victor Wooten spoke about a cassette of their earliest material that they acquired which captured the brothers as teenagers right at the origins of their career.

The Wooten Brothers have currently dates scheduled through to the end of January 2024.

https://www.thewootenbrothers.com

Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers Tour Dates

09/28 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom^
09/29 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre^
09/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse^
10/01 – Asheville, NC – The Outpost^
10/03 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall^
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl^
10/05 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore^
10/06 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live^
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel^
10/08 – Portland, ME – State Theatre^
10/10 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground^
10/11 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues^
10/12 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – FM Kirby Center^
10/13 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center
10/14 – Buffalo, NY – CMC International Jazz Festival
11/01 – Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
11/02 – Nashville, TN – Riverside Revival
11/03 – Germantown, TN – GPAC
11/04 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
11/06 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
11/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Hamilton Memorial Hall
11/08 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
11/09 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/10 – Evanston, IL – SPACE
11/11 – Elgin, IL – ECC Arts Center
01/11 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
01/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
01/13 – Hamilton, MT – Bitterroot Performing Arts Council
01/14 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm
01/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
01/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
01/18 – Eugene, OR – The John G. Shedd Institute For The Arts
01/19 – Chico, CA – The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewery
01/20 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
01/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
01/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
01/25 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

^With Special Guests Rebirth Brass Band

