Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ - Noise11.com

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.
Thelma Plum says the album “was created with love, heartache, forgiveness and care in mind. It’s personal and kind of like I’m sharing pages from my diary with you, but it’s time for it to fly free”.
Thelma will head out on tour the week after release of the album starting in Newcastle on 24 October.
Thelma Plum I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back
2024 Australia Tour
Thursday 24th October – Civic Theatre, Newcastle / Awabakal
Friday 25th October – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul / Dharawal
Saturday 26th October – City Recital Hall, Sydney / Gadigal
Friday 1st November – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide / Kaurna
Saturday 2nd November – Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle / Walyalup
Friday 8th November – The Forum, Melbourne / Wurundjeri
Saturday 9th November – Odeon Theatre, Hobart / Nipaluna
Thursday 14th November – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast / Yugambeh
Friday 15th November – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba / Gimbal / Jarrowair
Saturday 16th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane / Meanjin
