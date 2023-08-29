 There Exists An Unfinished Post Malone Bob Dylan Collaboration - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey

There Exists An Unfinished Post Malone Bob Dylan Collaboration

by Music-News.com on August 30, 2023

in News

A Post Malone-Bob Dylan collaboration was once in the works but got shelved by Dylan’s team.

Music producer Michael Cash lifted the lid on the would-be song in a new interview with Rolling Stone, explaining he thought up the idea and reached out to Dylan’s longtime representative Jeff Rosen.

After Rosen gave the project the green light, he sent over lyrics for track Be Not Deceived written by Dylan.

Malone, a huge fan of the iconic singer-songwriter, was “literally in tears”, remembered Cash.

“It was talking about a loss of innocence,” the producer said of the song. “And what people are going through — disfranchised, kind of leaderless masses of children with no parent or guardian or shepherd or anything. It talked about going out and making your own way. And when you read it, honestly, it’s poetry. It’s beautiful.”

After work got underway to record the song, it stalled half way through when Malone had to take off, and then never committed to returning to the project.

“(Rosen) heard the song,” Cash said. “He liked it, and then everybody left the studio and it just got… Look, all I can tell you is it went from being something to be excited about to just turning into a circular, figure-eight pattern. Nobody had an answer.

“It just seems like nobody really managed expectations, and it just seems like nobody communicated. A really cool piece of music got made, and then it just got weird. It got really weird.”

Because of the unexplained hold up, Dylan’s camp eventually retracted the lyrics.

But Cash remains hopeful that one day the project will get finished and see the light of day.

“My hopes are that Mr. Dylan and Mr. Rosen give back the right to use the lyrics,” he sighed. “So maybe it got weird, but this is two really important musicians that I feel put the work in and it needs to be shared.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss
Murray Cook Praises Keith Richards For Inspiration On New Soul Movers Track Dumb Luck

Murray Cook of The Soul Movers has praised Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones for the inspiration for the new Soul Movers song ‘Dumb Luck’.

24 hours ago
Katatonia
Katatonia Sets 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Swedish metal band Katatonia will return to Australia in 2024. This tour is off the back of the 12th Katatonia album ‘Sky Void of Stars’ and the previous album ‘City Burials.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Joins Ed Sheeran On Stage In Seattle

Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd in Seattle, Washington on Saturday by bringing out Macklemore for two songs.

2 days ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Adds Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Stadium Shows

The Weeknd has added dates to his Australian tour with second stadium shows added for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

2 days ago
Burning Grace
Burning Grace Premieres New Song ‘Electric’

Burning Grace has released the second single from for ‘The Woman In The Mirror’ album.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Dedicates Song To Sinead O’Connor

Miley Cyrus dedicated a song to Sinéad O'Connor after she reflected on their 2013 feud during her recent TV special.

3 days ago
Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)
Lizzo To Counter-Sue Her Dancers

Lizzo's lawyer has revealed that she plans to countersue her former backup dancers for "malicious prosecution" over their lawsuit.

5 days ago