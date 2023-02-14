There Is No New Music Coming From Rihanna - Noise11.com

Rihanna “doesn’t have an update” on new music after headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend.

Rihanna dazzled the crowd with her energetic performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, with the gig culminating in her revealing that she is expecting her second child.

But in an interview for Good Morning America that aired on Monday, Rihanna insisted she isn’t about to release a new album just yet.

“(The fans) are waiting. I’m excited to actually put new music out, but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet,” she said.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, last May.

And the Barbadian star admitted that she was very overwhelmed by the idea of headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show when she was first offered the opportunity.

“(There were) so many things I had to overcome to even do this. I had just become a mom, literally, and I have not been on tour for seven years,” the 34-year-old continued. “To go from that to the Super Bowl, it was one of those things that I knew would be a challenge.”

Rihanna released Lift Me Up, which was included on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, last October.

The song marked her first new single as a lead artist since 2016.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

