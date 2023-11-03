 There’s A Huey Lewis Musical About To Start In America - Noise11.com
There’s A Huey Lewis Musical About To Start In America

by Paul Cashmere on November 3, 2023

in News

A musical based on the music of Huey Lewis ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ will premiere on Broadway in New York in March 2024.

According to the producers, The Heart of Rock and Roll is “A raucous rom-com wrapped in pure musical joy, The Heart of Rock and Rollcenters on a couple of thirty-somethings who know exactly what they want from life—until they find each other. It’s going to take The Power of Love — and a little help from their friends — to show them the way. Jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Working for a Living,” “Stuck with You,” and “If this is It,” this shamelessly fun show will have you dancing in your seat (and all the way home). Don’t miss Broadway’s newest feel-great musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, where it’s Hip to be Square”.

Huey Lewis cannot perform anymore. In this interview on MSNBC he talks about going deaf and now using hearing aids. Huey’s hearing went eight years ago. The right ear went 35 years ago and the left eight years ago. He cannot hear music anymore.

Dates:First Preview: March 29, 2024Opening Night: April 22, 2024
Location:James Earl Jones Theatre, New York City

