Thom Yorke To Play Solo Dates in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia - Noise11.com

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will perform 15 solo dates in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan in October and November.

The tour will start in New Zealand on October 23 before Melbourne and Sydney dates for Australia starting 29 October, then Singapore from November 5 and Japan from November 12.

Radiohead last toured Australia in 2012. This will be the first time since then for Yorke and his first time solo in the four territories.

Yorke last performed solo in Switzerland in 2022. 14 of the 23 songs were Radiohead songs.

Thom Yorke dates are:

23 October, Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena

25 October, Auckland, Spark Arena

Australia

29 and 30 October, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

1 and 2 November, Sydney, Opera House Forecourt

Singapore

5 November, Singapore, The Star Theatre

Japan

12 and 13 November, Osaka, Grand Cube

18 November, Fukuoka, Sunpalace

19 November, Hiroshima, HBG Hall

21 November, Nagoya, Century Hall

23 and 24 November, Tokyo, Garden Theatre

26 November, Kyoto, ROHAM Theatre

https://wasteheadquarters.com/schedule/thom-yorke

