 Thom Yorke To Play Solo Dates in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia - Noise11.com
Radiohead by Ros O'Gorman

Radiohead by Ros O'Gorman

Thom Yorke To Play Solo Dates in Japan, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 3, 2024

in News

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will perform 15 solo dates in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan in October and November.

The tour will start in New Zealand on October 23 before Melbourne and Sydney dates for Australia starting 29 October, then Singapore from November 5 and Japan from November 12.

Radiohead last toured Australia in 2012. This will be the first time since then for Yorke and his first time solo in the four territories.

Yorke last performed solo in Switzerland in 2022. 14 of the 23 songs were Radiohead songs.

Thom Yorke dates are:

23 October, Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena
25 October, Auckland, Spark Arena

Australia
29 and 30 October, Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
1 and 2 November, Sydney, Opera House Forecourt

Singapore
5 November, Singapore, The Star Theatre

Japan
12 and 13 November, Osaka, Grand Cube
18 November, Fukuoka, Sunpalace
19 November, Hiroshima, HBG Hall
21 November, Nagoya, Century Hall
23 and 24 November, Tokyo, Garden Theatre
26 November, Kyoto, ROHAM Theatre

https://wasteheadquarters.com/schedule/thom-yorke

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

2 Live Crew
Rapper Mark Ross aka Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew Dies At 58

Mark Ross (aka Brother Marquis) of 2 Live Crew has died at age 58.

10 hours ago
Frank Black, Black Francis, Pixies, V Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Pixies New Music ‘You’re So Impatient’ and ‘Que Sera Sera’

Pixies’ new double A-side single was inspired by the feel of movie zombie attacks and a sci-fi “monster epic”.

15 hours ago
Usher at the Super Bowl 2024
Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Usher is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Cancels 30 Date US Tour After Disastrous Ticket Sales

Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her entire 30-date concert tour. JLo stated the decision to call off all 30 dates of her North American concert tour had left her "heartsick".

4 days ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Premiere ‘The Howl’ Video

‘The Howl’ is the new song from the next Crowded House album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

5 days ago
SUNSET BOULEVARD AUSTRALIA 2024 - Sarah Brightman 03 - PIC CREDIT DANIEL BOUD
Sarah Brightman Makes A Stunning Return To Stage In Melbourne For Sunset Boulevard #REVIEW

The 2024 Australian production of ‘Sunset Boulevard’ starring icon Sarah Brightman, is possibility one of the most captivating productions ever to premiere on an Australian stage.

5 days ago
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco photo by Ros O'Gorman
Wilco To Release Six Track ‘Hot Sun Cold Shroud’ in July

Wilco have six new songs set to go in June a head of their performance at Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts in June. ‘Hot Sun Cold Shroud’ will be released in time for the festival.

5 days ago