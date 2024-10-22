Thompson Twins Classic ‘Into The Gap’ Expanded For 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

The Thompson Twins iconic ‘Into The Gap’ album has been expanded to a 3 disc set for its 40th anniversary.

Thompson Twins were not twins at all. They were Tom Bailey, Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway.

Tom Bailey recalls about the album, “We were no longer a band, Instead, we were designers of pop music. We divided ourselves so that Alannah wrote our lyrics, I wrote our music and Joe, who had come from the theatre, was in charge of our live side, working with Alannah on how we presented ourselves visually.”

Alannah Currie says the album was an innovative new direction at the time. “The whole reason we were able to make those tracks was because we discovered the synthesiser and drum machine so suddenly we were able to make big sounding records with only three of us in the studio. Marrying traditional instruments and percussion with big synth sounds to get the human warmth with cool machines was what we aimed for. We were constantly accused of it not being ‘real music’, especially in America, because we rejected the who concept of rock and roll and guitars in favour of synthesisers and percussion.”

Tom says Alannah’s lyrics drove the new album. “Alannah writing the lyrics was a gift for making our music universal. The words had to mean something to me, but they also had to mean something to the person you don’t know who’s dancing on a Saturday night. Alannah’s lyrics fitted how she was thinking and how I performed. I was able to fully inhabit her ideas.”

Joe Leeway also recalls those day.“Things are done differently now. All the way up to Doja Cat, women have their own audiences and their own authority. Generations now don’t remember how different it was. I learned a lot from Alannah, who brought a lot about respect for women in a male-dominated world. Alannah writing our lyrics was part of that.”

‘Into The Gap’ was a major success in its day generating four Top 40 singles ‘Hold Me Now’, Doctor Doctor’, ‘You Take Me Up’ and ‘Sister of Mercy’.

‘INTO THE GAP’

3-CD DELUXE EDITION

CD1 2024 REMASTER & B-SIDES

Doctor! Doctor!

You Take Me Up

Day After Day

Sister of Mercy

No Peace for the Wicked

The Gap

Hold Me Now

Storm on the Sea

Who Can Stop the Rain

Let Loving Start

Nurse Shark (Instrumental)

Out of The Gap

Passion Planet

You Take Me Up (Instrumental Remix)

Doctor! Doctor! (Phil Thornalley Mix)

CD2 CASSETTE MIXES & EDITS

Leopard Ray

Doctor! Doctor!

Panic Station (Day After Day)

Down Tools

Hold Me Now

Funeral Dance (No Peace For The Wicked)

Compass Points (The Gap)

Still Water (Storm On The Sea) (Edit)

Hold Me Now (Pete Hammond Mix)

Sister of Mercy (Pete Hammond Mix)

Doctor! Doctor! (Single Edit)

Doctor! Doctor! (Edit)

Sister Of Mercy (Single Mix)

You Take Me Up (Single Edit)

The Gap (AOR Mix)

CD3 EXTENDED & 12” VERSIONS

Hold Me Now (Phil Thornalley Extended Mix)

Hold Me Now (Pete Hammond Extended Mix)

Let Loving Start (12” Version)

Out Of The Gap (Megamix Extended Version)

Sister Of Mercy (12” Version)

Sister of Mercy (Pete Hammond Extended Mix)

The Gap (Club Remix Version)

You Take Me Up (Machines Take Me Over – 12” Version)

You Take Me Up (High Plains Mixer – US 12” Remix)

THOMPSON TWINS

‘INTO THE GAP’

LIMITED EDITION RED VINYL LP

SIDE ONE

Doctor! Doctor!

You Take Me Up

Day After Day

Sister of Mercy

No Peace for the Wicked

SIDE TWO

The Gap

Hold Me Now

Storm on the Sea

Who Can Stop the Rain

THOMPSON TWINS

‘INTO THE GAP’

DOLBY ATMOS BLU-RAY*

Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround & 2024 Remaster Stereo Mixes

Mixed by David Kosten

Doctor! Doctor!

You Take Me Up

Day After Day

Sister of Mercy

No Peace for the Wicked

The Gap

Hold Me Now

Storm on the Sea

Who Can Stop the Rain

