Tim Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead At 71 - Noise11.com

Tim Bachman, guitarist and vocalist for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died from cancer his son Ryder has revealed.

“Howdy. Thinking about my Dad this morning. The last words he said were, “I love you Paxton, Share the Music” and so I’ll honour Dad this afternoon by sharing songs, some he’s played a million times on stage; c’mon down and sing em with me, I bet u know the words… We’ll be jamming outside this beautiful sunny afternoon at Fanny Bay Inn Jam, Saturdays 4:30-7:30pm”, he posted to his socials.

Two days earlier Ryder said he was called to the hospital to be with his father. He posted, “I got a call from the care unit my Dad’s staying in Wednesday late afternoon. They told me to hurry, come say goodbye to him and pay my last respects, as he probably has minutes, hours, maaaaybe a day left- they don’t know. He had some complications and they rushed him to the emergency unit and found out he has cancer riddled all throughout his brain. They moved him up to the next tier of care, and got him on some really good drugs to make him more comfortable. So yesterday, early Thursday morning, I hopped on the first ferry and my friend Stephen picked me up and drove me there, thanks Bro. I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ”I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…” and then passed back out. It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart. Thankful for the time we got to spend together. A huge thanks you to all the Doctors, Nurses and Support Staff who have been and are making my Dad’s stay in the care unit more pleasant, and to my Sister who’s been helping me navigate thru all of this. Love you Dad. Godspeed. When u cross over, say hi to Uncles Robbie n Gary for me and give Nanny & Pop a hug n kiss from me, I Love You. See you on the Otherside”.

Tim’s brother Robbie died in January 2023.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive had their first hit in Canada with ‘Blue Collar’ in 1973 (no 21). ‘Let It Ride’ was a no 3 hit in Canada and no 23 in USA. ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ have BTO their first hit in Australia in 1974 (no 14) and reached no 3 in Canada and no 12 in the USA. The big one worldwide was ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ which went to number one in Canada and the USA, number two in the UK and number four in Australia.

