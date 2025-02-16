Tim Finn To Mark 40 Years of Escapade With Three Shows In August - Noise11.com

Tim Finn will perform three shows in August to mark the (belated) 40th anniversary of his debut solo album ‘Escapade’.

‘Escapade’ was released on 15 June 1983 (so its actually 52 years).

The album was produced by Ricky Fataar and Mark Moffat at Sydney’s then Festival Studios. Drummer Ricky Fataar was living in Australia at the time. He has been a member of Bonnie Raitt’s band for the past 35 year. Country star Vince Gill, who is now with Eagles, is credited as Mandolin player on ‘Not For Nothing’. Joe Camilleri and Wilber Wilde also played on the record.

‘Escapade’ reached no 1 in New Zealand and no 8 in Australia. It generated the hit songs:

Fraction To Much Friction (no 8)

Made My Day (no 22)

Staring at the Embers/Through The Years (no 34)

“I’m excited to be playing these songs again and looking forward to sharing the moment with audiences in some beautiful old venues”, Finn said.

Friday, 1 August 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Saturday, 2 August 2025

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 9 August 2025

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

General Public tickets go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Monday, 24 February from Ticketmaster

