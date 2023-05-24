 Tim Finn To Perform The Lives And Times of Tim Finn For Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - Noise11.com
Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tim Finn To Perform The Lives And Times of Tim Finn For Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2023

in News

Tim Finn is putting a band together to take his recorded career out on the road for three shows in September.

The Lives and Times of Tim Finn will cover Tim’s time at Split Enz, Crowded House and his solo works.

Tim’s most recent work is with Andy White:

Tim says, “It felt like my time had come,” says Finn of his decision to put a band together and tour.

“After spending 10 years writing songs for music theatre and developing a new opera, I played a one-off open air show for 2000 people in Manly, Australia last year and loved the way my live band was so tight and focused. Playing all the parts that belong on the recordings, the right sounds, the right grooves… it made me want to do it again. I crafted a chronological setlist that followed the 40 years. I chose songs that I can still fully inhabit, songs I never tire of singing. Now I want to take that show through Australia and NZ, going into old venues that are filled with ghosts of shows gone by.”

THE LIVES AND TIMES OF TIM FINN
AUSTRALIA 2023 TOUR
With special guest HAYLEY MARY
PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, CONCERT HALL, SYDNEY SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

General tickets on sale 11am Monday, May 29
Live Nation pre-sale: 10am Friday, May 26 until 10am Monday, May 29

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud
The Rocky Horror Show Starring Jason Donovan Opens In Melbourne #REVIEW

The one thing that will be common in write-ups of the latest production of The Rocky Horror Show is that a lot of reviewers will overthink it.

26 mins ago
Tina Turner Private Dancer
Tina Turner’s Australian Connection

Tina Turner had very strong ties with Australia with thanks to the man who became her manager Roger Davies.

4 hours ago
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
20 of Tina Turner’s Best Duets

Many an artist considered Tina Turner was simply the best and they lined up to work with her.

6 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Leads Tributes To Tina Turner

Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to music icon Tina Turner.

11 hours ago
Tina Turner, music news, noise11.com
Breaking News: Tina Turner Dies Aged 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

12 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform A Tribute To Jeff Beck Setlist Night One and Two

London’s Royal Albert Hall is hosting A Tribute To Jeff Beck this week with two shows on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd of March.

1 day ago
Love To Love You Donna Summer
Donna Summer’s Personal Items Go To Auction

Christie’s have announced a auction for the personal items of Donna Summer.

1 day ago