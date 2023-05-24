Tim Finn To Perform The Lives And Times of Tim Finn For Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney - Noise11.com

Tim Finn is putting a band together to take his recorded career out on the road for three shows in September.

The Lives and Times of Tim Finn will cover Tim’s time at Split Enz, Crowded House and his solo works.

Tim’s most recent work is with Andy White:

Tim says, “It felt like my time had come,” says Finn of his decision to put a band together and tour.

“After spending 10 years writing songs for music theatre and developing a new opera, I played a one-off open air show for 2000 people in Manly, Australia last year and loved the way my live band was so tight and focused. Playing all the parts that belong on the recordings, the right sounds, the right grooves… it made me want to do it again. I crafted a chronological setlist that followed the 40 years. I chose songs that I can still fully inhabit, songs I never tire of singing. Now I want to take that show through Australia and NZ, going into old venues that are filled with ghosts of shows gone by.”

THE LIVES AND TIMES OF TIM FINN

AUSTRALIA 2023 TOUR

With special guest HAYLEY MARY

PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, CONCERT HALL, SYDNEY SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

General tickets on sale 11am Monday, May 29

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am Friday, May 26 until 10am Monday, May 29

