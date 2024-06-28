Tim Finn’s First Solo Album ‘Escapade’ Remixed and Remastered for 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com

A new 40th anniversary of Tim Finn’s first solo album ‘Escapade’ will be released 23 August 2024.

‘Escapade’ will actually be 41 when the new edition arrives. It was released 15 June 1983 through Mushroom Records.

The album reached no 8 in Australia, no 1 in New Zealand and no 161 in the USA.

The tracklisting for Australia was:

CD

1. Fraction Too Much Friction

2. Made My Day

3. Not For Nothing

4. In A Minor Key

5. Grand Adventure

6. Staring At The Embers

7. Wait And See

8. I Only Want To Know

9. Growing Pains

10. Through The Years

The American version had a completely different order and replaced ‘Grand Adventure’ for ‘Below The Belt’, the b-side on the Australian single of ‘Fraction To Much Friction’.

USA version

1. Fraction Too Much Friction

2. Staring At The Embers

3. Through The Years

4. Not For Nothing

5. In A Minor Key

6. Made My Day

7. Wait And See

8. Below The Belt

9. I Only Want To Know

10. Growing Pains

Finn had four hits in Australia from the album.

Fraction To Much Friction

Made My Day

Through The Years

Staring At The Embers

Tim posted to his socials, “Hi everyone, It’s been a long time coming…40 years in fact! But happy to let you know that from today you can PRE-ORDER the remastered / reissued version of my first solo album Escapade on striking red vinyl. The album will also be available on CD / Digital as well, release date August 23rd. The link is below if you’d like to check it out. More updates soon”. TF

