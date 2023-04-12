 Tim Henwood Is On The New Song For The Chantoozies - Noise11.com
Tim Henwood Is On The New Song For The Chantoozies

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2023

in News

The Chantoozies will release a new song titled ‘Every Night’ next week and it features Tim Henwood.

Tim is well known as a member of Palace of the King, Jon Stevens’ band, Rogue Traders, The Superjesus and his own band The Androids.

“We loved recording this song with Tim Henwood,” Eve von Bibra and Ally Fowler said at their socials.

‘Every Night’ will be released April 18.

The last new music we heard from The Chantoozies was ‘No Fool For You’ in 2021. It was the first music as a dup after Tottie Goldsmith left the band in 2020.

The Chantoozies formed in 1986 as an eight piece feature Eve and Ally with Tottie and Angie La Bozzetta, and four male members Brett Goldsmith, Scott Griffiths, Frank McCoy and David Reyne as the band.

The Chantoozies first single, a cover of Redbone’s ‘Witch Queen of New Orleans’ reached number four in Australia.

The first album ‘Chantoozies’ in 1988 had four hit songs with ‘Witch Queen’, ‘He’s Gonna Step On You Again’ (number 36), “Wanna Be Up’ (number 6) and ‘Kiss N Tell’ (number 25).

The Chantoozies had a further top 40 hit in Australia in 1991 with ‘Love The One You’re With’.

Tim’s The Androids had a number 4 hit in Australia and number 15 hit in the UK with ‘Do It with Madonna’ in 2002.

Tim’s current band Palace of the King released their most recent song ‘Dead End Blues’ in March, 2023.

