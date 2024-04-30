 Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens Helps Michael J Miller Band ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com
Michael J Miller Band MJM

Michael J Miller Band MJM

Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens Helps Michael J Miller Band ‘Live It Up’

by Paul Cashmere on April 30, 2024

in News

‘Live It Up’, the new song by MJM aka Michael J Miller Band features lead vocals from Judas Priest, KK’s Priest member Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens.

In a statement Owens said, “I loved singing on it, and I love doing things that are a little bit out of the box for me,” he says. His final verdict? “A real fun and good hard-rocking tune!”

“The lyric concept is ‘life is short,’ Miller explains. “‘Live It Up’ is about having a good time and keeping a positive outlook on the challenges we face. We’re in it to win it!”

“Live It Up” was produced by Tom Atom at TomAtom Recording Studios in Toronto.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam McClymont
Country Star Sam McClymont Reveals Cancer Battle

Sam McClymont of Australia’s country group The McClymonts, has revealed she is battling Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the age of 38.

1 min ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Reveals Australian Dates for 2025

Billie Eilish ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ world tour will head to Australia in February 2025.

2 hours ago
Dan Sultan (photo supplied by MSO)
Dan Sultan To Perform Second Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has announced a second show with Dan Sultan in July.

1 day ago
Gary Clarke Jr, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Gary Clark Jr, Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas To Open For The Rolling Stones On USA Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced their opening acts for the 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds US tour.

3 days ago
Linda Perry and Ringo Starr at Amoeba Hollywood
Ringo Starr and Linda Perry Visit Amoeba Hollywood

Ringo Starr attended a launch for his new EP ‘Crooked Boy’ at Amoeba Records in Hollywood this week and took along the songwriter of all four track, Linda Perry.

6 days ago
Hayley Mary
Hayley Mary Premieres ‘One Last Drag’

Hayley Mary’s new song ‘One Last Drag’ was co-written with her husband, Johnny Took of DMA’s.

6 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Is Set To Tour With Taylor Swift

Hayley Williams is excited to be joining Taylor Swift on the road, following the release of her longtime pal’s 11th studio album.

6 days ago