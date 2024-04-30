Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens Helps Michael J Miller Band ‘Live It Up’ - Noise11.com

‘Live It Up’, the new song by MJM aka Michael J Miller Band features lead vocals from Judas Priest, KK’s Priest member Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens.

In a statement Owens said, “I loved singing on it, and I love doing things that are a little bit out of the box for me,” he says. His final verdict? “A real fun and good hard-rocking tune!”

“The lyric concept is ‘life is short,’ Miller explains. “‘Live It Up’ is about having a good time and keeping a positive outlook on the challenges we face. We’re in it to win it!”

“Live It Up” was produced by Tom Atom at TomAtom Recording Studios in Toronto.

