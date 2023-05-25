Tina Turner’s Australian Connection - Noise11.com

Tina Turner had very strong ties with Australia with thanks to the man who became her manager Roger Davies.

Australian Roger Davies was born in Melbourne in 1952. The first act he managed was Sherbet (1970-1979). He then managed Olivia Newton-John (1979-1986) and that’s where the association with Tina Turner began.

In 1980, Tina didn’t have a record label or a manager. She had escaped her cruel marriage to Ike Turner and set about to build a new career. Roger was managing Olivia and in March 1980 met Tina on the set of an Olivia Newton-John special for the ABC. In 1981, he became Tina’s manager.

Roger project managed Tina’s comeback. He contacted another Australian, his friend, songwriter Terry Britten who had written a song for Cliff Richard but Cliff rejected it. The song was ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Roger Davies also managed Australia’s James Reyne. In the Tina Turner biopic movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ James played the part of Roger Davis.

Tina rebuilt her live career going back to the clubs and pubs of Australia. Her shows in Australia in 1982 included appearances at:

17-19 June 1982 – St. George Leagues Club, Kogarah – Australia

20 June 1982 – Paramatta Leagues Club, Paramatta – Australia

1-3 July 1982 – St. George Leagues Club, Kogarah – Australia

9-11 July 1982 – Revesby Workers Club, Sydney – Australia

13 July 1982 – Astrodome – Traralgon – Australia

15 July 1982 – Collendina Hotel, Ocean Grove – Australia

16 July 1982 – The Venue, St. Kilda – Australia

17 July 1982 – Waltzing Matilda Hotel, Springvale – Australia

18 July 1982 – Dorset Gardens Hotel, Croydon – Australia

Another Australian connection was her appearance in the George Miller and George Ogilvie film ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’. Tina played Aunty Entity, the ruthless, determined ruler of Bartertown.

Filmmaker George Miller also made the first two Mad Max Movies, Twilight Zone The Movie, The Witches of Eastwick, Babe and Happy Feet. Tina also contributed the theme song for the movie ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ also co-written by Terry Britten.

Tina Turner’s last ever show in Australia was 5 April 1997 in Perth.

Whatever You Want (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

Do What You Do (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

River Deep, Mountain High (from Ike & Tina Turner, River Deep Mountain High, 1966)

Missing You (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

In Your Wildest Dreams (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

GoldenEye (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

Private Dancer (from Private Dancer, 1984)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome soundtrack, 1985)

Let’s Stay Together (from Private Dancer, 1984)

Undercover Agent for the Blues (Tony Joe White cover)

I Can’t Stand the Rain (from Private Dancer, 1984)

Steamy Windows (from Foreign Affair, 1989)

Givin’ It Up for Your Love (Delbert McClinton cover)

Better Be Good to Me (from Private Dancer, 1984)

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

The Best (from Foreign Affair, 1989)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (from Private Dancer, 1984)

Proud Mary from Ike & Tina Turner, Working Together, 1970)

Encore:

Nutbush City Limits (from Ike & Tina Turner, Nutbush City Limits, 1973)

On Silent Wings (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

Something Beautiful Remains (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

