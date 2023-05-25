 Tina Turner’s Australian Connection - Noise11.com
Tina Turner Private Dancer

Tina Turner’s Australian Connection

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2023

in News

Tina Turner had very strong ties with Australia with thanks to the man who became her manager Roger Davies.

Australian Roger Davies was born in Melbourne in 1952. The first act he managed was Sherbet (1970-1979). He then managed Olivia Newton-John (1979-1986) and that’s where the association with Tina Turner began.

In 1980, Tina didn’t have a record label or a manager. She had escaped her cruel marriage to Ike Turner and set about to build a new career. Roger was managing Olivia and in March 1980 met Tina on the set of an Olivia Newton-John special for the ABC. In 1981, he became Tina’s manager.

Roger project managed Tina’s comeback. He contacted another Australian, his friend, songwriter Terry Britten who had written a song for Cliff Richard but Cliff rejected it. The song was ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Roger Davies also managed Australia’s James Reyne. In the Tina Turner biopic movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ James played the part of Roger Davis.

Tina rebuilt her live career going back to the clubs and pubs of Australia. Her shows in Australia in 1982 included appearances at:

17-19 June 1982 – St. George Leagues Club, Kogarah – Australia
20 June 1982 – Paramatta Leagues Club, Paramatta – Australia
1-3 July 1982 – St. George Leagues Club, Kogarah – Australia
9-11 July 1982 – Revesby Workers Club, Sydney – Australia
13 July 1982 – Astrodome – Traralgon – Australia
15 July 1982 – Collendina Hotel, Ocean Grove – Australia
16 July 1982 – The Venue, St. Kilda – Australia
17 July 1982 – Waltzing Matilda Hotel, Springvale – Australia
18 July 1982 – Dorset Gardens Hotel, Croydon – Australia

Another Australian connection was her appearance in the George Miller and George Ogilvie film ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’. Tina played Aunty Entity, the ruthless, determined ruler of Bartertown.

Filmmaker George Miller also made the first two Mad Max Movies, Twilight Zone The Movie, The Witches of Eastwick, Babe and Happy Feet. Tina also contributed the theme song for the movie ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ also co-written by Terry Britten.

Tina Turner’s last ever show in Australia was 5 April 1997 in Perth.

Whatever You Want (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
Do What You Do (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
River Deep, Mountain High (from Ike & Tina Turner, River Deep Mountain High, 1966)
Missing You (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
In Your Wildest Dreams (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
GoldenEye (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
Private Dancer (from Private Dancer, 1984)
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome soundtrack, 1985)
Let’s Stay Together (from Private Dancer, 1984)
Undercover Agent for the Blues (Tony Joe White cover)
I Can’t Stand the Rain (from Private Dancer, 1984)
Steamy Windows (from Foreign Affair, 1989)
Givin’ It Up for Your Love (Delbert McClinton cover)
Better Be Good to Me (from Private Dancer, 1984)
Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
The Best (from Foreign Affair, 1989)
What’s Love Got to Do With It (from Private Dancer, 1984)
Proud Mary from Ike & Tina Turner, Working Together, 1970)

Encore:
Nutbush City Limits (from Ike & Tina Turner, Nutbush City Limits, 1973)
On Silent Wings (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)
Something Beautiful Remains (from Wildest Dreams, 1996)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
20 of Tina Turner’s Best Duets

Many an artist considered Tina Turner was simply the best and they lined up to work with her.

6 hours ago
Janis Joplin and Tina Turner
Tina Turner Was A Favourite of Janis Joplin

In 1969, Janis Joplin appeared on the Dick Cavett Show in the USA and when asked who she listened to she responded “Tina Turner”.

6 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Leads Tributes To Tina Turner

Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell have led tributes to music icon Tina Turner.

11 hours ago
Tina Turner, music news, noise11.com
Breaking News: Tina Turner Dies Aged 83

Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

11 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton and Friends Perform A Tribute To Jeff Beck Setlist Night One and Two

London’s Royal Albert Hall is hosting A Tribute To Jeff Beck this week with two shows on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd of March.

1 day ago
Eric Clapton 24 Nights box
Eric Clapton Premieres ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ From Extended ’24 Nights’

Eric Clapton has released a video for the rock version of ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ from his upcoming expanded ’24 Nights’ live album.

May 18, 2023
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of ‘Now’ Album

Graham Nash has premiered the new video ‘A Better Life’ just days before his first studio album in seven years ‘Now’ is released on Friday.

May 17, 2023