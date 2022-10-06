 TLC To Play One Off Australian Show - Noise11.com
TLC

TLC

TLC To Play One Off Australian Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2022

in News

TLC will return to Australia for one show only in Melbourne in November.

TLC had a no 14 album with their debut ‘Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip’ and the 1991 hit song ‘Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg’.

The second album ‘CrazySexyCool’ sold 12 million copies in the USA and delivered ‘Creep’ and ‘Waterfalls’.

Then came ‘FanMail’, a number one album and six million more sales with ‘No Scrubs’ now an R&B classic.

Tragedy struck TLC in 2002 when Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes was killed in a car crash in Honduras. Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas carry on the TLC tradition.

Austraia’s only TLC show will be:

Wednesday 2 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

