TLC To Play One Off Australian Show - Noise11.com

TLC will return to Australia for one show only in Melbourne in November.

TLC had a no 14 album with their debut ‘Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip’ and the 1991 hit song ‘Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg’.

The second album ‘CrazySexyCool’ sold 12 million copies in the USA and delivered ‘Creep’ and ‘Waterfalls’.

Then came ‘FanMail’, a number one album and six million more sales with ‘No Scrubs’ now an R&B classic.

Tragedy struck TLC in 2002 when Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes was killed in a car crash in Honduras. Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas carry on the TLC tradition.

Austraia’s only TLC show will be:

Wednesday 2 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

