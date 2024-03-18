 Todd Rundgren, Rickie Lee Jones To Play Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Show In New York - Noise11.com
A tribute show to Crosby, Stills & Nash is planned for May with Todd Rundgren and Rickie Lee Jones just two of the star lined up to perform.

The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will take place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. Iron & Wine, Grace Potter, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate and Neal Francis will also perform.

“To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor,” Graham Nash said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Carnegie Hall on March 20. VIP ticket packages are on sale now.

