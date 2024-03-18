Todd Rundgren, Rickie Lee Jones To Play Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Show In New York - Noise11.com

A tribute show to Crosby, Stills & Nash is planned for May with Todd Rundgren and Rickie Lee Jones just two of the star lined up to perform.

The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will take place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. Iron & Wine, Grace Potter, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate and Neal Francis will also perform.

“To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor,” Graham Nash said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Carnegie Hall on March 20. VIP ticket packages are on sale now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

