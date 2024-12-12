 Todd Rundgren To Play Australia Again In 2025 - Noise11.com
Todd Rundgren Australian tour 2024 photo by Karen Freedman

Todd Rundgren Australian tour 2024 photo by Karen Freedman

Todd Rundgren To Play Australia Again In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2024

in News

Todd Rundgren is heading back to Australia for more dates in 2025 and Davey Lane will join him.

Todd was in Australia this year in February 2024. His location living off the coast of Queensland in the tropical island of Hawaii makes regular trips to Australia possible.

Davey has his fourth album, ‘Finally, A Party Record’ on the way. Check out ‘God I’m Fucked Up Over You’.

TODD RUNDGREN 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:
Thurs March 6 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Friday March 7 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Saturday March 8 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Thursday March 13 – The Triffid, Brisbane
Friday March 14 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Saturday March 15 – The Lounge, Chatswood, Sydney

