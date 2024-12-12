Todd Rundgren To Play Australia Again In 2025 - Noise11.com

Todd Rundgren is heading back to Australia for more dates in 2025 and Davey Lane will join him.
Todd was in Australia this year in February 2024. His location living off the coast of Queensland in the tropical island of Hawaii makes regular trips to Australia possible.
Davey has his fourth album, ‘Finally, A Party Record’ on the way. Check out ‘God I’m Fucked Up Over You’.
TODD RUNDGREN 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:
Thurs March 6 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Friday March 7 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Saturday March 8 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Thursday March 13 – The Triffid, Brisbane
Friday March 14 – Factory Theatre, Sydney
Saturday March 15 – The Lounge, Chatswood, Sydney
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter