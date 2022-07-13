 Tom Jones Denies Collapsing Before Concert - Noise11.com
Tom Jones, Forum Theatre, Melbourne 2014

Tom Jones, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tom Jones Denies Collapsing Before Concert

by Music-News.com on July 14, 2022

in News

Tom Jones has denied reports suggesting he postponed his concert in Budapest, Hungary after collapsing backstage on Tuesday.

Jones’ was forced to scrap his gig at the last minute after becoming ill, and reports suggested that he collapsed backstage an hour before he was due to perform at the MVM Dome.

Tom subsequently revealed in a statement on Instagram that he has viral laryngitis and was simply advised against performing by doctors.

“Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat,” he wrote. “A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest.

“I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour. Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour. Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.”

In the comments, his former The Voice U.K. co-star Jennifer Hudson wrote, “Get well tom !!!”

Jones has rescheduled his Budapest show to 16 August. His Surrounded By Time tour is scheduled to continue in Luxembourg on Thursday.

music-news.com

