Tom Odell Expands Wonderful Life Tour With Full Australian Run for January 2026 - Noise11.com

Tom Odell has locked in his first full Australian tour in more than a decade, announcing three headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne this January as part of his global Wonderful Life Tour.

The announcement follows yesterday’s news that Odell’s seventh album A Wonderful Life arrived worldwide last week alongside a massive run of international dates across Europe and North America. Those shows, which include arenas such as London’s O2 and Berlin’s Uber Arena, set the stage for Odell’s most ambitious tour yet. Now, Australian fans will be part of the story.

While Odell has visited sporadically in the years since, including two sold-out Sydney Opera House performances in 2024, this marks his first official national tour since 2014. The new itinerary sees him touch down in Sydney on Friday 16 January 2026 at the Hordern Pavilion, before heading to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Sunday 18 January, and wrapping up at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Wednesday 21 January.

The return is long overdue for an artist who has built a deep connection with Australian audiences since his breakthrough debut Long Way Down in 2013.

Tickets will be released in staggered phases to give fans multiple opportunities to secure seats.

Artist presale: Tuesday 9 September, 9am – Thursday 11 September, 8am

Live Nation presale: Wednesday 10 September, 11am – Thursday 11 September, 8am

General onsale: Thursday 11 September, 9am

All times are local. Full tour and ticketing information is available via Live Nation.

The Wonderful Life Tour will be a showcase not only of the new record, but also of Odell’s catalogue that spans more than a decade. His music has always balanced fragility with resilience, and few songs embody that balance more than “Another Love”. What began as a debut single has grown into a global anthem, with more than three billion streams on Spotify alone and countless covers, remixes, and viral moments across social media.

His ability to evolve while maintaining intimacy is evident in singles like “Black Friday”, which has racked up close to 700 million streams. These songs have cemented Odell’s reputation as one of the most distinctive voices in modern singer-songwriting—an artist who confronts both pain and beauty head-on, often in the same breath.

The new album A Wonderful Life continues Odell’s journey of unflinching honesty. Written across tour buses, train carriages, and a string of studio sessions, the record captures the strange push and pull of contemporary life. Doomscrolling, fractured attention spans, and the weight of global anxiety run through the songs, yet there are also glimmers of hope, solace and quiet reflection.

Tracks such as “Don’t Let Me Go” and the title song “Wonderful Life” channel an intimacy that feels simultaneously universal and personal. The live feel of the recordings, made with Odell’s band playing together in the studio, underscores the human warmth at the core of his music.

Odell’s shows in Australia have always carried a particular intensity. The 2024 Sydney Opera House concerts were met with rapturous reviews, proving that the bond between artist and audience has only strengthened with time. Bringing the Wonderful Life Tour to larger venues across three cities ensures more fans will get to share in that connection.

For Odell, touring has always been about more than promotion. His concerts function as communal spaces where vulnerability becomes a strength, and where shared emotion finds release in song. It’s that spirit that has helped his music reach millions around the world, from early piano ballads to the expansive new material.

Australian Dates – Wonderful Life Tour 2026

Friday 16 January – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 18 January – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday 21 January – Melbourne, Festival Hall

With A Wonderful Life only just released and global touring locked in through 2026, this is shaping up as a defining chapter in Tom Odell’s career. Yesterday’s announcement of the European and North American legs showed the scale of his ambition. Today’s confirmation of the Australian run proves that the story will play out on stages across the world.

For Australian fans, it’s a long-awaited return, and for Odell, it’s another chance to prove why his music continues to resonate across generations, borders, and moments in time.

Tom Odell announced his world dates and new album Wonderful Life this past weekend.

