Tom Petty Estate Share New Music Video for ‘Never Be You’ - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2024

The estate of the late Tom Petty has released a music video for the previously unreleased ‘Never Be You’ from the newly expanded ‘Long After Dark (Deluxe Edition)’.

The video was directed and animated by Emmy Award winning Jeff Scher, who has also worked for Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Graham Nash.

The video features Jeff’s trademark kaleidoscopic style of hundreds of drawings that he colors and paints with a variety of mediums to bring them to life with extraordinary effect.

Tom Petty once said of the album, “there was some music recorded for Long After Dark that didn’t get on the record, that I thought would’ve made it a better album. I left off…four things that I liked quite a bit. And probably a few more written that never even got in the door.”

‘Long After Dark’ was the fifth Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album. The album reached number nine in the USA but Petty never really caught on in Australia to the level he had in America. The album stalled at no 77 in Australia.

The hit in the USA ‘You Got Lucky’ reached number 20 on the American Top 40 but only made 66 in Australia.

