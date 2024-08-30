 Tom Petty ‘Long After Dark’ To Be Expanded - Noise11.com
Tom Petty Long After Dark

Tom Petty ‘Long After Dark’ To Be Expanded

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2024

in News

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers fifth album ‘Long After Dark’ is getting the expanded treatment. A video of ‘Straight Into Darkness’ from a French TV show has been used against Record Plant 1982 footage as a preview to the release.

This expanded reissue features 12 unreleased songs, including 7 that were lost in the debate over the album’s original direction. Notable highlights include Tom’s version of “Never Be You”—which was a #1 country hit for Rosanne Cash —“Don’t Make Me Walk the Line,” and an up-tempo version of “Ways To Be Wicked,” which was previously covered by Margo Price with Mike Campbell for ‘Petty Country’.

Many of the additional tracks are taken from 1982-83 French TV sessions, including acoustic gems, “Turning Point” and the The Everly Brothers influenced “Keeping Me Alive.”

‘Long After Dark’ will be available from 18 October 2024.

• CD 1 / LP 1
1. A One Story Town
2. You Got Lucky
3. Deliver Me
4. Change Of Heart
5. Finding Out
6. We Stand A Chance
7. Straight Into Darkness
8. The Same Old You
9. Between Two Worlds
10. A Wasted Life

• CD 2 / LP 2
1. Stories We Could Tell (French TV)
2. Never Be You*
3. Turning Point (Original Drums Version)
4. Don’t Make Me Walk The Line*
5. I’m Finding Out (French TV)*
6. Heartbreakers Beach Party (Extended Version)
7. Keeping Me Alive (French TV)
8. Straight Into Darkness (French TV)
9. To Be Wicked (Denver Sessions)*
10. Between Two Worlds (French TV)*
11. One On One*
12. Wild Thing*

* previously unreleased

• Blu-ray

All tracks in Dolby Atmos and hi-res stereo
1. A One Story Town
2. You Got Lucky
3. Deliver Me
4. Change Of Heart
5. Finding Out
6. We Stand A Chance
7. Straight Into Darkness
8. The Same Old You
9. Between Two Worlds
10. A Wasted Life
11. Stories We Could Tell (French TV)
12. Never Be You*
13. Turning Point (Original Drums Version)
14. Don’t Make Me Walk The Line*
15. I’m Finding Out (French TV)*
16. Heartbreakers Beach Party (Extended Version)
17. Keeping Me Alive (French TV)
18. Straight Into Darkness (French TV)
19. To Be Wicked (Denver Sessions)*
20. Between Two Worlds (French TV)*
21. One On One*
22. Wild Thing*

* previously unreleased

