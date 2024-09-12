 Tom Petty’s Long Lost 1983 ‘Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Movie To Screen In Cinemas - Noise11.com
Tom Petty’s Long Lost 1983 ‘Heartbreakers Beach Party’ Movie To Screen In Cinemas

by Paul Cashmere on September 12, 2024

Tom Petty’s long lost movie ‘Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party’ will screen in cinemas worldwide on 17 and 20 October, marking what would have been Tom’s 74th birthday.

The movie was the directorial debut of Cameron Crowe. Crowe would later make ‘Almost Famous’ (2000), ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001) and ‘Elizabethtown’ (2005).

Tom Petty Heartbreakers Beach Party

“Heartbreakers Beach Party occupies a special place in my heart,” says Crowe. “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers leaned into the making of the film with a kind of hilarious music-filled honesty that still feels fresh forty years later. It was also my first experience as a director. Thanks to Adria Petty and the Petty Estate, along with our co-filmmakers Danny Bramson, Phil Savenick, Doug Dowdle and Greg Mariotti, I’m so happy we’re bringing it back in all its reckless glory. The fact that it was yanked from MTV after only one airing at 2:00 a.m. just shows that it was indeed an outlandish feast for fans in all the best ways. Let that sucker blast!”

Tickets for TOM PETTY: HEARTBREAKERS BEACH PARTY are available now at www.TomPettyFilm.com.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

