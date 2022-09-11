Tommy Lee Is Hanging With The Big Knobs At OnlyFans - Noise11.com

Tommy Lee and his giant novelty penis will be earning extra bucks over at OnlyFans, the social media platform of choice for porn stars.

Lee announced his migration to OnlyFans at a Motley Crue show in Las Vegas this week when he expressed his dismay that Facebook didn’t find his schlong worthy of public exposure.

“I showed you my shit,” he said. They took it down off the Internet. No more dicks, no more titties. What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

Lee and former wife Pamela Anderson were the subject of Disney+’s recent mini-series ‘Pam & Tommy’.

You heard it here tonight https://t.co/cc2yLPXN6L 😜 cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here! 🤭 @ Allegiant Stadium https://t.co/ESfbRRAo6C — T🥁mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) September 10, 2022

