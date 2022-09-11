 Tommy Lee Is Hanging With The Big Knobs At OnlyFans - Noise11.com
Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tommy Lee Is Hanging With The Big Knobs At OnlyFans

by Paul Cashmere on September 11, 2022

in News

Tommy Lee and his giant novelty penis will be earning extra bucks over at OnlyFans, the social media platform of choice for porn stars.

Lee announced his migration to OnlyFans at a Motley Crue show in Las Vegas this week when he expressed his dismay that Facebook didn’t find his schlong worthy of public exposure.

“I showed you my shit,” he said. They took it down off the Internet. No more dicks, no more titties. What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as fuck. And you can show anybody whatever the fuck you want, and they don’t fucking take it down.”

Lee and former wife Pamela Anderson were the subject of Disney+’s recent mini-series ‘Pam & Tommy’.

