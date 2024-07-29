Tony Iommi Premieres Fragrance Track ‘Deified’ - Noise11.com

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi has a new instrumental track ‘Deified’ and its kind of a theme song to his new fragrance of the same name.

Iommi announced the new fragrance a week ago. ‘Deified’ through Xerjoff follows the release of 2022’s ‘Monkey Special’. Both retail for around $AUD400.

‘Deified’ the track features:

Guitar, Producer – Tony Iommi

Keyboards, Producer – Mike Exeter

Drums – Karl Brazil

Bass – Laurence Cottle

Orchestration – Ben Andrew

