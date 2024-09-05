 Tony Iommi To Release Glenn Hughes Collaborations - Noise11.com
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tony Iommi To Release Glenn Hughes Collaborations

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2024

in News

Tony Iommi has expanded his two Glenn Hughes collaborations to be released October 4 and on vinyl for the first time.

The 1996 DEP Sessions, eventually first released on CD in 2004, was finally released eight years after the recordings because they were being widely circulated as bootlegs.

The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes The DEP Sessions

“Gone”
“From Another World”
“Don’t You Tell Me”
“Don’t Drag The River”
“Fine”
“Time Is the Healer”
“I’m Not the Same Man”
“It Falls Through Me”

Watch the Gone lyric video:

‘Fused’, released in 2005, reunited Hughes with Iommi. Hughes was the singer for Black Sabbath’s ‘Seventh Star’ album in 1986.

‘Fused’ (2024) has three tracks added.

Fused tracklisting:

“Dopamine”
“Wasted Again”
“Saviour Of The Real”
“Resolution Song”
“Grace”
“Deep Inside A Shell”
“What You’re Living For”
“Face Your Fear”
“The Spell”
“I Go Insane”
“Slip Away” (Bonus Track)
“Let It Down Easy” (Bonus Track)
“The Innocence” (Bonus Track)

Watch the Dopamine lyric video:

Watch the Noise11 Tony Iommi interview:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pearl Jam at Big Day Out
Pearl Jam Reveal Australia and New Zealand Special Guests

The Pearl Jam Australia and New Zealand shows now come with added Cosmic Psychos, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Liam Finn.

5 hours ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Announce Two More UK Dates To Offset Scalpers

Oasis have delighted fans by announcing two additional UK dates for their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

18 hours ago
Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Marx Adds A Second Melbourne Show

Richard Marx 2024 Australian tour for Face to Face Touring has a sole Richard date for Melbourne.

1 day ago
The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring
The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates

UK indie pop band The Primitives will tour Australia for the very first time in in February 2025.

1 day ago
Talib Kweli supplied from Frontier Touring
The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year’s Day In Melbourne

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Updates Fans On His Next Album

Robbie Williams has given an update on his new album.

2 days ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Oasis Hype Should Return ‘Definitely Maybe’ To UK No 1

Oasis look set to dominate this week’s Official Albums Chart following the announcement of their 2025 reunion shows.

2 days ago