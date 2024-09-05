Tony Iommi To Release Glenn Hughes Collaborations - Noise11.com

Tony Iommi has expanded his two Glenn Hughes collaborations to be released October 4 and on vinyl for the first time.

The 1996 DEP Sessions, eventually first released on CD in 2004, was finally released eight years after the recordings because they were being widely circulated as bootlegs.

The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

“Gone”

“From Another World”

“Don’t You Tell Me”

“Don’t Drag The River”

“Fine”

“Time Is the Healer”

“I’m Not the Same Man”

“It Falls Through Me”

Watch the Gone lyric video:

‘Fused’, released in 2005, reunited Hughes with Iommi. Hughes was the singer for Black Sabbath’s ‘Seventh Star’ album in 1986.

‘Fused’ (2024) has three tracks added.

Fused tracklisting:

“Dopamine”

“Wasted Again”

“Saviour Of The Real”

“Resolution Song”

“Grace”

“Deep Inside A Shell”

“What You’re Living For”

“Face Your Fear”

“The Spell”

“I Go Insane”

“Slip Away” (Bonus Track)

“Let It Down Easy” (Bonus Track)

“The Innocence” (Bonus Track)

Watch the Dopamine lyric video:

Watch the Noise11 Tony Iommi interview:

