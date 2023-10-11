Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show - Noise11.com

Tony Martin, once of The D-Generation and more recently one half of Australian radio show Martin/Malloy will join one-time TISM member Damian Cowell at Damian’s Melbourne show in November.

Damian Cowell will be performing at Howler on 12 November.

“Comedy genius Tony Martin (Sizzletown, Have You Been Paying Attention, Thank God You’re Here, Get This, Martin Molloy, books, films, hen’s nights) will be joining damiancowell on stage Nov 12 at Howler. This may well be your only chance to witness Tony sing and shake his groove thang, so don’t miss out!” the socials scream.

Maybe Tony should be the headline act. He is the one with one Platinum and two Gold accredited albums and he is the one with four ARIA Awards. But we should not mention that. It might start something.

