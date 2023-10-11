 Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show - Noise11.com
Tony Martin and Damian Cowell

Tony Martin and Damian Cowell

Tony Martin To Join TISM’s Damian Cowell Solo Show

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2023

in News

Tony Martin, once of The D-Generation and more recently one half of Australian radio show Martin/Malloy will join one-time TISM member Damian Cowell at Damian’s Melbourne show in November.

Damian Cowell will be performing at Howler on 12 November.

“Comedy genius Tony Martin (Sizzletown, Have You Been Paying Attention, Thank God You’re Here, Get This, Martin Molloy, books, films, hen’s nights) will be joining damiancowell on stage Nov 12 at Howler. This may well be your only chance to witness Tony sing and shake his groove thang, so don’t miss out!” the socials scream.

Maybe Tony should be the headline act. He is the one with one Platinum and two Gold accredited albums and he is the one with four ARIA Awards. But we should not mention that. It might start something.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Corrs
The Corrs Once Again Cover Fleetwood Mac, This Time Its ‘Little Lies’ With More To Come

The Corrs have covered a second (and third and fourth) Fleetwood Mac song with ‘Little Lies’ their latest creation.

11 hours ago
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

2 days ago
Lamb of God (supplied)
Lamb Of God Premiere ‘Making of Omens’ Documentary

Lamb of God have made their full-length documentary ‘’Lamb of God’ free for all to watch on YouTube.

3 days ago
Rick Price 2023
Rick Price Explores Gospel With His ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ Project

Rick Price explored soul music on 2021’s ‘Soulville’ and the California sounds of the 60s on ‘California Dreaming’ in 2017. Now he is deconstructing Gospel music for his new project ‘Wayfaring Stranger’, to be released as two EPs.

6 days ago
J Mascis photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dinosaur Jr To Return To Australia with Original Line-up of Mascis, Barlow and Murph in 2024

Dinosaur Jr fifth album ‘Where You Been’ was released on 9 February 1993. It was the album that established the Dinosaur Jr fanbase, especially in Australia where the Massachusetts group had their first chart position in Australia which continued on with the next record ‘Without A Sound’.

October 4, 2023
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Cannot See Fleetwood Mac Happening Again

Stevie Nicks can see "no reason" to reunite with Fleetwood Mac following the death of her bandmate Christine McVie.

October 4, 2023
The Hard Ons
The Hard-Ons Announce Three Final Shows for 2023

The Hard-Ons will perform their three final shows for 2023 in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

October 3, 2023