Toto Returns To Melbourne #Review - Noise11.com

Toto’s 2025 setlist focuses on the heritage of the band. The setlist was interesting. Compared to how it was curated for Australia in 2019 this time Toto kept to the albums of the 1900s. Mind you, there were no complaints from the audience for doing that. The biggest hits came from those early years.

Toto 2025 is led by founding member Steve Lukather (guitar). Singer Joseph Williams joined for the sixth Toto album ‘Fahrenheit’ in 1986 but shares lead vocal between himself, Lukather and keyboard player Greg Phillinganes. ‘I’ll Be Over You’, the hit from that album is a Lukather vocal on the record and a showcase spot of Steve tonight. Williams and Lukather are lifelong friends, both the sons of Hollywood legends. Joseph’s father is Star Wars composer John Williams, Steve’s dad Bill was a behind the scenes TV legend known for his work on ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Mannix’.

The history of the people in this band is insane. Toto has always been about musical excellence and it takes some accomplished musicians to pull that off. Keyboard player Greg Phillinganes was Michael Jackson’s musical director. He played on ‘Off The Wall’, ‘Thriller’, ‘Bad’ and ‘Dangerous’. He has also played on albums for Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor and Rod Stewart.

Sax player Warren Ham has been a member of Bread, Kansas and the touring bands for Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summer and Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Drummer Shannon Forrest’s recording credits include albums by Brooks & Dunn, Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Chieftains, Willie Nelson, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack, Jerry Douglas, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Josh Turner, Toby Keith, Alabama, Montgomery Gentry, Kenny Rogers and Michael McDonald.

Toto is an exceptional live band. I haven’t seen playing like Lukather’s since Santana last came to town. The best moment of the show comes just three songs in. ‘Rosanna’ breaks into a stunning, meticulous piano solo from Phillinganes almost challenging Lukather to go one better, which he does, switching it up to Divine level to show us what he can do with a guitar.

And what about Dennis Atlas, the other keyboard player in the band. At just 27 years old, he is Rick Wakeman level.

Toto have always been musician’s musicians. This band is made up of the best players in the world. That is no exaggeration.

There was a bonus for this Melbourne show. ‘99’ off the second album ‘Hydra’ was squeezed in.

Toto gave us two hours of brilliance. Sydney is next, 19 April at the ICC Sydney Theatre. If you want to see a band musicians aspire to be, see Toto (with bonus opening act Christopher Cross).

Melbourne setlist, 16 April, 2025

Child’s Anthem (from Toto, 1978)

Carmen (from Isolation, 1984)

Rosanna (from Toto IV, 1982)

99 (from Hydra, 1979)

Mindfields (from MIndfields, 1999)

I Will Remember (from Tambu, 1985)

Pamela (from The Seventh One, 1988)

Keyboard Solo (Greg Phillinganes)

I Won’t Hold You Back (from Toto IV, 1982)

Angel Don’t Cry (from Isolation, 1984)

Georgy Porgy (from Toto, 1978)

Keyboard Solo (Dennis Atlas)

White Sister (from Hydra, 1979)

Stop Loving You (from The Seventh One, 1988)

I’ll Be Over You (from Fahrenheit, 1986)

I’ll Supply the Love (from Toto, 1978)

Drum Solo (Shannon Forrest)

Don’t Chain My Heart (from Kingdom of Desire, 1992)

Hold the Line (from Toto, 1978)

Africa (from Toto IV, 1982)

