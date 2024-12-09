Train To Tour Australia With KY Tunstall and Lifehouse’s Jason Wade - Noise11.com

Train will return to Australia in May 2025 and bring along KT Tunstall and Jason Wade of Lifehouse with them.

Train last toured Australia in 2017. The band has had regular visits to Australia first touring in 2001, again in 2003, then 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

KT Tunstall has toured Australia twice before, in 2008 and 2015. Lifehouse had had three visits in 2002, 2015 and 2017.

TRAIN 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

PRESENTED BY DESTROY ALL LINES

Sunday 18 May – Perth – Red Hill Auditorium

Tuesday 20 May – Adelaide – AEC Theatre

Thursday 22 May – Melbourne – John Cain Arena

Saturday 24 May – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sunday 25 May – Brisbane – Riverstage

