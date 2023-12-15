 Trevor Noah To Host 2024 Grammy Awards - Noise11.com
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah To Host 2024 Grammy Awards

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

Noah announced on his podcast on Wednesday that he is returning as the host of the annual music awards ceremony once again.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah said on his podcast, What Now? with Trevor Noah. “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

The former Daily Show host, who will also produce the prizegiving, shared a video clip from the podcast on social media on Wednesday night and added, “I’m so excited! #GRAMMYs baby! (Dancing emoji) Tune in Sunday, February 4th at 8pm! On @CBSTV!”

The Recording Academy, who organise the Grammys, also announced on social media, “(Megaphone emoji) Guess who’s back as #GRAMMYs host? @TrevorNoah is back for his 4th year!”

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys were unveiled in November, with SZA leading the pack with nine. Victoria Monét, mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, and Phoebe Bridgers all followed behind with seven.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from Los Angeles on 4 February 2024.

