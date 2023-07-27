 Tributes Flow for Sinéad O’Connor - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tributes Flow for Sinéad O’Connor

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2023

in News

Tributes have been flowing from music stars worldwide following the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Bryan Adams, Cat Stevens, Billy Bragg and Ron Sexsmith have posted tributes.

Sinéad only posted a video for fans from her home three weeks ago showing her new guitar she was planning on writing some new songs on.

Bryan Adams

RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.

Cat Stevens

Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon – Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156

Billy Bragg

Sinéad O’Connor was braver than brave. May she rest in peace.

Ron Sexsmith

RIP the great Sinead O’Connor I opened up for her at The Point in Dublin way back in 1997 and she was very nice to my band and I Huge loss RS

Margo Price

I hope Sinéad O’Connor finds the peace she’s been seeking. I’ll never forget watching her rip up a photograph of Pope on SNL in an act of protest against sex abuse in the Catholic Church and thinking, what a badass. Way ahead of her time and gone too soon.

The The

Very sad to hear the news about Sinead O’Connor. My memories from our collaboration on ‘Kingdom of Rain’ – a beautiful young woman, wryly humorous, fiercely intelligent and independent with a soul searing voice. R.I.P. xxx

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ted Mulry Gang
Ted Mulry Gang Release ‘La La’, First New Music Since 1990

Ted Mulry Gang, with original members, Les Hall, Herm Kovac and Gary Dixon with Ted’s brother Steve Mulry on vocals and former Sherbet bassist Tony Mitchell, have their first new song since 1990 titled ‘La La’.

8 mins ago
Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Duff McKagan Premieres ‘I Saw God On 10th St.’

Duff McKagan has premiered a new song ‘I Saw God on 10th St’ ahead of the 10 October 2023 release of his next album ‘Lighthouse’.

1 hour ago
Back to the Future musical
Back To The Future Cast Reunite For New Musical

Stars from the original Back to the Future movie reunited in New York overnight for at a gala celebrating the new musical ‘Back to the Future The Musical’.

4 hours ago
Kav Temperley and Lisa Mitchell To Break Out The Buckingham Nicks For ‘Yesterdays Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’

Kav Temperley of Eskimo Joe is getting together with Lisa Mitchell, Chalrie Collins and Karen Lee Andrews to perform the music of Fleetwood Mac in ‘Yesterday’s Gone – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy’.

8 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sinéad O’Connor Dies at the Age Of 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. She was born 8 December, 1966.

12 hours ago
Alison Moyet Earns Degree In Fine Art

Solo artist and former Yazoo singer Alison Moyet has graduated from Brighton University in the UK with a degree in Fine Art.

23 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones
As Mick Jagger Turns 80 Noise11 Examines His Other Milestone Birthdays

Mick Jagger is 80 years old today as Noise11 takes a look back at each milestone birthday from 20 to 80 and where he was at musically.

1 day ago