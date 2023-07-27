Tributes Flow for Sinéad O’Connor - Noise11.com

Tributes have been flowing from music stars worldwide following the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Bryan Adams, Cat Stevens, Billy Bragg and Ron Sexsmith have posted tributes.

Sinéad only posted a video for fans from her home three weeks ago showing her new guitar she was planning on writing some new songs on.

Rest in peace Sinead O’Connor. Only 10 days ago Sinead posted this video. #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/WR4jDYFOsS — David Bowie Glamour (@DavidBowieGlam) July 26, 2023

Bryan Adams

RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.

Cat Stevens

Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon – Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156

Billy Bragg

Sinéad O’Connor was braver than brave. May she rest in peace.

Ron Sexsmith

RIP the great Sinead O'Connor I opened up for her at The Point in Dublin way back in 1997 and she was very nice to my band and I Huge loss RS

RIP the great Sinead O'Connor

I opened up for her at The Point in Dublin way back in 1997 and she was very nice to my band and I

Margo Price

I hope Sinéad O’Connor finds the peace she’s been seeking. I’ll never forget watching her rip up a photograph of Pope on SNL in an act of protest against sex abuse in the Catholic Church and thinking, what a badass. Way ahead of her time and gone too soon.

The The

Very sad to hear the news about Sinead O’Connor. My memories from our collaboration on ‘Kingdom of Rain’ – a beautiful young woman, wryly humorous, fiercely intelligent and independent with a soul searing voice. R.I.P. xxx

