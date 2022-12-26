Tributes Pour In For Maxi Jazz of Faithless - Noise11.com

Tributes are flowing for Maxi Jazz (Maxwell Fraser), the British singer and rapper for Faithless, who died on December 23.

Faithless announced the passing of Maxi Jazz on Christmas Day.

In a post on the Faithless socials were heard, “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible.

We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible. pic.twitter.com/VcFe7OpTh6 — Faithless (@faithless) December 24, 2022

In a statement Sister Bliss of Faithless wrote, “Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear”.

Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/4R88rg8Aza — sister bliss (@thesisterbliss) December 24, 2022

UB40 wrote, “We have just sadly learned of the passing of Maxi Jazz. Best known for being the lead vocalist in Electronic band ‘Faithless’. Maxi toured with us back in 2017 with his band ‘Maxi Jazz & the E-Type Boys’.”

We have just sadly learned of the passing of Maxi Jazz. Best known for being the lead vocalist in Electronic band ‘Faithless’. Maxi toured with us back in 2017 with his band ‘Maxi Jazz & the E-Type Boys’.

📸 @MattMC40 pic.twitter.com/eJmG5Q3SfA — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) December 24, 2022

Boy George said, “God bless Maxi, a fellow Buddhist and a huge part of my DJ life. Sending my love to all the Faithless family. R.I.P”

God bless Maxi, a fellow Buddhist and a huge part of my DJ life. Sending my love to all the Faithless family. R.I.P https://t.co/zX2WOtruQm — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 24, 2022

Armin van Buuren posted, “Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy”.

Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3vICbzh7N — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) December 24, 2022

With Faithless, Maxi Jazz had hits around the world with ‘Insomnia’, ‘God Is A DJ’ and ‘One Step Too Far’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

