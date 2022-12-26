 Tributes Pour In For Maxi Jazz of Faithless - Noise11.com
Maxi Jazz of Faithless

Maxi Jazz of Faithless photo from Faithless socials

Tributes Pour In For Maxi Jazz of Faithless

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2022

in News

Tributes are flowing for Maxi Jazz (Maxwell Fraser), the British singer and rapper for Faithless, who died on December 23.

Faithless announced the passing of Maxi Jazz on Christmas Day.

In a post on the Faithless socials were heard, “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible.

In a statement Sister Bliss of Faithless wrote, “Maxi Jazz 1957 – 2022. We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night. Sending love to all of you who shared our musical journey. Look after each other y’hear”.

UB40 wrote, “We have just sadly learned of the passing of Maxi Jazz. Best known for being the lead vocalist in Electronic band ‘Faithless’. Maxi toured with us back in 2017 with his band ‘Maxi Jazz & the E-Type Boys’.”

Boy George said, “God bless Maxi, a fellow Buddhist and a huge part of my DJ life. Sending my love to all the Faithless family. R.I.P”

Armin van Buuren posted, “Shocked to hear the news about Maxi Jazz from Faithless.. May your music keep inspiring others and rest easy”.

With Faithless, Maxi Jazz had hits around the world with ‘Insomnia’, ‘God Is A DJ’ and ‘One Step Too Far’.

