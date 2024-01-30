 Tropical Fuck Storm Kickstart 2024 with Cellphone Honeymoon Tour - Noise11.com
Tropical Fuck Storm

Tropical Fuck Storm Kickstart 2024 with Cellphone Honeymoon Tour

by Noise11.com on January 31, 2024

in News

Tropical Fuck Storm will reactivate with guests for 2024 with the Cellphone Honeymoon tour.

To get fans in the mood for the tour, the Tropical Fuck Storm 2021 feature film ‘Goody Goody Gumdrops’ has also been uploaded in full toy Youtube. Click here to watch it if YouTube blocks the embedded video below.

C.O.F.F.I.N, Cool Sounds and Mod Con will join Tropical Fuckstorm on their East Coast tour.

Cellphone Honeymoon
Tour Dates 2024

Friday 22 March The Triffid Brisbane QLD
With special guests C.O.F.F.I.N, Cool Sounds & Mod Con Tix $50 + bf

Saturday 23rd March The Metro Theatre Sydney NSW
With special guests C.O.F.F.I.N, Cool Sounds & Mod Con Tix $50 + bf

Friday 12 April Northcote Theatre Melbourne VIC
With special guests C.O.F.F.I.N, Cool Sounds & Mod Con Tix $50 + bf

Saturday 13 April Theatre Royal Castlemaine VIC
With special guests Cool Sounds & Mod Con Tix $45 + bf

All tickets from tropicalfuckstormrecords.com

Noise11.com

