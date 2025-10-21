Tucker Wetmore Announces 22-Stop The Brunette World Tour, Heads To US, UK And Europe - Noise11.com

Tucker Wetmore, country music’s fast-rising star and 2025 CMA New Artist nominee, has announced The Brunette World Tour, a 22-stop headline run that will take him across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe in early 2026. The tour follows the record-breaking arrival of his debut album What Not To, which established Wetmore as one of the format’s breakout names this year.
The Brunette World Tour launches in the United States in February 2026 before crossing the Atlantic for a string of dates across mainland Europe, Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK in April. Wetmore will be joined by special guests Dasha, Carter Faith and Jacob Hackworth at select shows, bringing an on-the-road bill that mixes established support acts with fresh voices from the current country scene.
Wetmore’s rise has been swift. Raised in Kalama, Washington, the pianist-turned-frontman taught himself the keys at age 11 and pivoted to music after a college football injury, eventually moving to Nashville in 2020. His debut album What Not To, released in April 2025 via Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records, became the biggest country album debut from a new artist that year, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and helping drive extraordinary streaming totals.
Radio success has followed the streaming numbers. Wetmore secured his first Country radio No. 1 with Wind Up Missin’ You, while follow-up single 3,2,1 continues to climb the charts. Industry outlets have flagged him as a standout performer, and his live show – described by audiences as electric and high-energy – has already seen the singer grace major festival stages and sell out the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Wetmore’s back-story is part of what gives his music its emotional pull. The Kalama native combined country, rock and reggae influences into a style that is at once mellow and muscular, pairing singalong choruses with more introspective balladry. He first began to chart in 2024 with Wine Into Whiskey, and after signing with Back Blocks Music and aligning with UMG Nashville he moved quickly from viral sensation to mainstream country contender.
The Brunette World Tour Dates:
U.S. Dates:
Feb. 12, 2026 – Boston, Mass. – Roadrunner *+
Feb. 13, 2026 – New York, N.Y. – Terminal 5 *+
Feb. 14, 2026 – Harrisburg, Penn. – Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex
Feb. 21, 2026 – Okeechobee, Fla. – Fred Smith Rodeo Arena *
Feb. 22, 2026 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *
Feb. 26, 2026 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory *+
Feb. 27, 2026 – St. Louis, Mo. – The Factory *+
Feb. 28, 2026 – Durant, Okla. – The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort *
European & UK Dates:
April 8, 2026 – Zurich, CH – Kaufleuten ~
April 9, 2026 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria ~
April 10, 2026 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine ~
April 12, 2026 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega Main Hall ~
April 13, 2026 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen ~
April 14, 2026 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller ~
April 16, 2026 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik ~
April 17, 2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max ~
April 20, 2026 – Dublin, IE – The Academy ~
April 21, 2026 – Belfast, N.I. – Ulster Hall ~
April 23, 2026 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy ~
April 24, 2026 – Manchester, UK – The Academy ~
April 26, 2026 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute ~
April 28, 2026 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town ~
(* with special guest Dasha, + with special guest Jacob Hackworth, ~ with special guest Carter Faith)
A portion of every ticket sold will support Face The Fight, a veteran suicide prevention and mental health treatment charity, reflecting Wetmore’s commitment to philanthropic causes on the road.
