Dolly Parton Assures Fans She's “Not Dead Yet” and “Feeling Fine” After Health Rumours Spiral Online - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has reassured fans that she’s alive, well, and very much still working, after days of confusion and concern surrounding her health. The country music icon, 79, took to Instagram and YouTube this week to deliver a direct message to fans, saying with a smile, “I ain’t dead yet!”
The wave of speculation began after Parton postponed her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, originally scheduled for December 2025 at Caesars Palace. Her sister Freida Parton added fuel to the fire when she posted a heartfelt message on Facebook asking fans to “pray” for her big sister, leading to rumours that Dolly was gravely ill.
In her video filmed on the set of a Grand Ole Opry commercial, Dolly appeared vibrant and full of energy, wearing a sparkling red and black fringe top. “I know lately everybody thinks that I’m sicker than I am,” she said. “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here.”
She added, “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, especially those of you who seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate. I’m a person of faith, and I appreciate your prayers, but I want you to know that I’m okay.”
Dolly explained that while she has been managing some health issues, none were life-threatening. “When my husband Carl was very sick, I didn’t take care of myself the way I should have,” she said, referring to her late husband Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away in March this year aged 82. “So, when I finally went to the doctor, they said, ‘We need to take care of this and that.’ Nothing major, but enough that I had to cancel some things and stay close to home.”
Her manager, Olly Rowland, later confirmed that Dolly had been treated for kidney stones and was undergoing minor medical treatments near her Nashville home. “It got a bit blown out of proportion,” he said.
Freida Parton soon clarified her earlier message, posting again to Facebook to calm worried fans. “I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious,” she wrote. “Dolly’s just a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”
The clarification brought relief to fans around the world, many of whom had flooded social media with messages of support for the beloved country legend.
Dolly’s postponed Vegas shows have now been rescheduled for September 2026. Caesars Palace confirmed that all tickets remain valid or refundable. Country star Tim McGraw will take over four of Dolly’s December 2025 dates while she recuperates.
Revised Las Vegas Residency Dates:
September 17, 2026 (originally December 4, 2025)
September 19, 2026 (originally December 6, 2025)
September 20, 2026 (originally December 7, 2025)
September 23, 2026 (originally December 10, 2025)
September 25, 2026 (originally December 12, 2025)
September 26, 2026 (originally December 13, 2025)
Dolly’s lighthearted take on her health troubles reminded fans why she remains one of the most loved figures in entertainment. “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up,” she joked in her earlier Instagram post, “though it’s not my usual trip to see the plastic surgeon!”
Despite personal loss and health challenges, Dolly continues to work and create. Her 2023 album Rockstar reached the US and UK top five and featured collaborations with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Debbie Harry, and Stevie Nicks. Her 2024 project Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables brought together multiple generations of the Parton family in a musical celebration of heritage and faith.
In June, Dolly teamed up with Mötley Crüe on a reimagined version of Home Sweet Home, proving her ability to cross genres effortlessly. She also premiered Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville earlier this year, a stage show chronicling her extraordinary life story that is expected to make its way to Broadway.
Even as she takes time to focus on her health, Dolly’s spirit remains unstoppable. “I don’t think God is through with me,” she said in her latest video. “And I ain’t done working.”
