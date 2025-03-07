Dolly Parton Makes Statement Following The Death of Her Husband Carl Dean - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton’s has shared memories of her late husband Carl Dean on her socials.

In the past hour (at time of publication) Dolly said, “Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him”.

Carl Dean died on March 3 at age 82. He and Dolly were married for 58 years.

Dolly thanked fans for their support saying, This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl. I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with

that. I will always love you.”

