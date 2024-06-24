Tupac Murder Suspect Makes Bail - Noise11.com

Tupac Shakur murder suspect, Duane Keith ‘Keefe D’ Davis, has advised the court he can now make his bail.

Davis, who is the prime suspect in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, told the Clark County District Court in Nevada he can now post his $750,000 (£51,000) bail.

The bail bond document was filed on Thursday and obtained by Billboard. It’s believed Davis will appear in court on 25 June to hear the stipulations for his release, and to confirm where he got the money from.

Davis has been in Las Vegas’ Clark County Detention Centre since he was arrested in September. He was originally denied bail when he was first taken in to custody.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tupac. His trial will be held in November this year. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life, but will not be given the death penalty.

It’s been alleged that Davis provided a gun to someone in the back seat of a Cadillac before the car-to-car gunfire in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996 that killed the infamous rapper.

He was arrested last year after speaking publicly about the night of the murder several times.

One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back,” he wrote about the night of the murder in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. “As the rounds continued flying, I ducked down so that I wouldn’t get hit.” He has always maintained that someone else fired the deadly shots.

The gangster has been charged with murder, use of a deadly weapon, and intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

