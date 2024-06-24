 Tupac Murder Suspect Makes Bail - Noise11.com
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com

Tupac

Tupac Murder Suspect Makes Bail

by Noise11.com on June 25, 2024

in News

Tupac Shakur murder suspect, Duane Keith ‘Keefe D’ Davis, has advised the court he can now make his bail.

Davis, who is the prime suspect in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, told the Clark County District Court in Nevada he can now post his $750,000 (£51,000) bail.

The bail bond document was filed on Thursday and obtained by Billboard. It’s believed Davis will appear in court on 25 June to hear the stipulations for his release, and to confirm where he got the money from.

Davis has been in Las Vegas’ Clark County Detention Centre since he was arrested in September. He was originally denied bail when he was first taken in to custody.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Tupac. His trial will be held in November this year. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life, but will not be given the death penalty.

It’s been alleged that Davis provided a gun to someone in the back seat of a Cadillac before the car-to-car gunfire in Las Vegas on 7 September 1996 that killed the infamous rapper.

He was arrested last year after speaking publicly about the night of the murder several times.

One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back,” he wrote about the night of the murder in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. “As the rounds continued flying, I ducked down so that I wouldn’t get hit.” He has always maintained that someone else fired the deadly shots.

The gangster has been charged with murder, use of a deadly weapon, and intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Henry Wagons
Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

22 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Shuts Down Oasis Reunion 2025 Rumours

Liam Gallagher has given his insight into reports that Oasis is to reform next year.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Slash Teases A Very G N’ R 2025

Slash has declared "2025 is all about Guns N' Roses".

4 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Wed

Ashanti and Nelly are already married.

4 days ago
Jewel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kevin Costner Dismisses Jewel Romance Rumours

Kevin Costner has insisted he and Jewel are just friends.

6 days ago
Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus Attempts To Explain Separation

Billy Ray Cyrus has accused his estranged wife Firerose of waging a "campaign" to isolate him from his family.

6 days ago
Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge
The Rolling Stones Share New ‘Out Of Tears’ Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones have a new lyric video for ‘Out of Tears’ from the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album.

6 days ago