Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song - Noise11.com

Twenty One Pilots will tour the world and have a new album ‘Clancy’ to go along with it.
Check out the first single ‘Next Semester’.
The tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado on 15 August and following North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK shows will get underway,
Twenty One Pilots
The Clancy World Tour
AUSTRALIA 2024
Tuesday, November 19 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Thursday, November 21 BEC, Brisbane
Sunday, November 24 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets & Information at twentyonepilots.com/tour
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE