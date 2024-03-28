Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song - Noise11.com

Twenty One Pilots will tour the world and have a new album ‘Clancy’ to go along with it.

Check out the first single ‘Next Semester’.

The tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado on 15 August and following North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK shows will get underway,

Twenty One Pilots

The Clancy World Tour

AUSTRALIA 2024

Tuesday, November 19 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, November 21 BEC, Brisbane

Sunday, November 24 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets & Information at twentyonepilots.com/tour

