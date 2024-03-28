 Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song - Noise11.com
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots photo by Ashley Osborn

Twenty One Pilots Announce World Tour And Premiere New Song

by Paul Cashmere on March 28, 2024

in News

Twenty One Pilots will tour the world and have a new album ‘Clancy’ to go along with it.

Check out the first single ‘Next Semester’.

The tour will kick off in Denver, Colorado on 15 August and following North America, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and the UK shows will get underway,

Twenty One Pilots
The Clancy World Tour
AUSTRALIA 2024

Tuesday, November 19 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Thursday, November 21 BEC, Brisbane
Sunday, November 24 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets & Information at twentyonepilots.com/tour

