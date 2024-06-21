Tyler The Creator Cancels Festival Headline Shows - Noise11.com

Tyler, the Creator has announced that he has been forced to pull out of headline slots at the Lollapalooza and Outside Lands festivals.

Tyler, The Creator had been due to perform at the two major music events in August but has now had to withdraw.

Announcing the news via X on Thursday, the star wrote, “I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all.”

He added, “Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

Tyler, The Creator previously headlined both festivals in 2021 – however the void left in the line-ups for the 2024 events has already been filled.

Following Tyler’s announcement, Lollapalooza issued a statement via X to reveal that Megan Thee Stallion will now take to the stage to cap off the event.

They wrote, “Hot girl summer in Chicago … Unfortunately, Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year. See @theestallion headline Lolla on Thursday, August 1st!”

And Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter has been drafted in to energise the crowds at Outside Lands.

The festival organisers declared the news on X, writing, “We are excited to announce that @SabrinaAnnLynn will now headline the Lands End stage on Saturday, August 10th! Due to personal reasons, Tyler, the Creator will no longer be performing at Outside Lands.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

