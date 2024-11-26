 U2 and Brian Eno Are Recorded "Irish Folk Music" - Noise11.com
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.

The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

U2 and Brian Eno Are Recorded “Irish Folk Music”

by Music-News.com on November 27, 2024

in News

The Edge has revealed U2 are recording “sci-fi Irish folk music” with Brian Eno.

The Edge made an appearance on BBC Radio 2 on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of the hit 2004 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

During the conversation, host Jo Whiley asked The Edge what U2 is working on next, and in response, the musician explained that he and frontman Bono had recently been in the studio creating some “crazy new music” with ambient music pioneer Eno.

“Bono and I are working on some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music. Which could end up becoming a part of the new U2 album. We’re not sure yet, we’ll see,” he smiled. “Part of our kind of process is to go so widely away from, off track, and the sort of the process of bringing things back on track is kind of how you get sort of unique sounding music.”

The Edge also indicated a “bunch (of) beautiful, Irish musicians” are involved in the project.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Edge offered an update on Larry Mullen Jr.’s health.

The drummer was forced to skip their 40-date Las Vegas residency that kicked off in September 2023 as he needed to recover from surgery.

“We’re at that great phase where we don’t have to overthink it, we’re just making music and loving that process. And then we’ll figure out where things belong afterwards so there’s a couple of different projects,” he added. “Definitely U2, with Larry, which is wonderful. We’ve got him in the studio. He’s good, he’s taking it easy but he’s back in the saddle on the drums still doing some recording with us. And so, we’ll be doing a bit more of that before the end of the year.”

U2’s most recent album, Songs of Surrender, was released in March 2023.

