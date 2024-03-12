U2 Becomes Third Vegas Show To Top $200 million In Ticket Sales - Noise11.com

U2’s ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ has become the third show ever to sell more than $200 million in ticket sales. The other two are both Celine Dion shows ‘A New Day …” and ‘Celine’.

‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ featured 40 concerts between 29 September 2023 and 2 March 2024. The tour focused on the 1991 U2 album ‘Achtung Baby’ which was a number one album in the USA and Australia and reached number two in the UK.

The hit songs from the album were ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’, ‘Mysterious Ways’, ‘One’ and ‘The Fly’.

Sphere was a 160,000 square foot venue purposely built for U2. The interior of the venue was a 15,000 square metre screen with 16K resolution.

The original concept was floated in 2018 as a joint venire between Madison Square Garden Company and Las Vegas Sands Corporation. U2 came into the picture in 2021 when they were looking for a unique experience to mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Achtung Baby’ album. Their previous tour was a successful 30th celebration of 1987’s ‘The Joshua Tree’.

The final setlist for ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby’ was:

Zoo Station (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

The Fly (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Even Better Than the Real Thing (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Mysterious Ways (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

One (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Until the End of the World (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Tryin’ to Throw Your Arms Around the World (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Acoustic

All I Want Is You (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)

Desire (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)

Angel of Harlem (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)

Love Rescue Me (from Rattle and Hum, 1988)

Acrobat (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

So Cruel(from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Ultraviolet (Light My Way) (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Love Is Blindness (from Achtung Baby, 1991)

Encore:

Elevation (from All That You Can’t Leave Behind, 2000)

Atomic City (single, 2023)

Vertigo (from How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, 2004)

Where the Streets Have No Name (from The Joshua Tree, 1987)

With or Without You (from The Joshua Tree, 1987)

Beautiful Day (from All That You Can’t Leave Behind, 2000)

40 (from War, 1983)

Celine Dion performed ‘Celine’ for 427 shows from 15 March 2011 to 8 June 2019 and earned $296.2 million.

Celine Dion ‘A New Day…’ ran in Vegas from 25 March 2003 to 15 December 207 for 717 shows and earning $385 million.

U2:UV Achtung Baby made $159.8 million from its first 25 shows giving an estimated $256 million in ticket sales across all 40 shows.

