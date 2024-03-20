UB40 Preview ‘UB45’ With Second Single ‘Home’ - Noise11.com

UB40 have dropped a second track from the upcoming ‘UB45’ album with a new song called ‘Home’.
UB40 kicked off the album activity with their cover of Brenton Wood’s 60s pop classic ‘Gimme Kinda Sign’ (Gimme Little Sign).
‘UB45’ will feature re-recordings of some of UB40’s biggest hits dating back to ‘Food For Thought’ and including ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Kingston Town’.
A limited edition yellow vinyl version of the alum will be released for Record Store Day 2024 on 20 April. The yellow edition will be limited to 2000 copies worldwide.
Tracklist
SIDE A:
1. Home
2. Food For Thought
3. King
4. Champion
5. Tyler
6. Trouble
7. Red Red Wine
SIDE B:
8. Fool Me Once
9. Cherry Oh Baby
10. Say Nothing
11. Sing Our Own Song
12. Gimme Some Kinda Sign
13. Kingston Town
14. Hope She’ll Be Happier
Watch the Noise11 UB40 interview:
