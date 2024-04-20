UB40 Re-Record Some Classics For 21st Album UB45 - Noise11.com

UB40’s 21st album ‘UB45’ has some familiar tunes. The title is a nod to the 45 years since the band’s first gig at The Hare & Hounds Pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham for a friend’s birthday on 9 February 1979.
The first single ‘Food for Thought/King’ was released a year later on 1 February, 1980 and the first album ‘Signing Off’ was released 29 August, 1980.
For ‘UB45’, UB40 have gone right back to those first two songs and re-recorded them, along some of the big hits like ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Cherry Oh Baby’ and ‘Kingston Town’.
‘Home’, the opening track on the album and one of the new songs, is classic UB40 sound.
UB40 introduced the album with a cover of Brenton Wood’s 1967 hit ‘Gimme Little Sign’.
Track Listing:
1. Home
2. Food For Thought
3. King
4. Champion
5. Tyler
6. Trouble
7. Red Red Wine
8. Fool Me Once
9. Cherry Oh Baby
10. Say Nothing
11. Sing Our Own Song
12. Gimme Some Kinda Sign
13. Kingston Town
14. Hope She’ll Be Happier
Watch the 2022 Noise11 Robin Campbell interview:
UB40 will tour Australia with Eagle-Eye Cherry in October.
UB40 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2024
Saturday 12 October
Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast
Sunday 13 October
Eatons Hill (Outdoor), Brisbane
Wednesday 16 October
Hordern Pavilion Sydney
Thursday 17 October
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne
Friday 18 October
AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday 20 October
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth
