UB40 Re-Record Some Classics For 21st Album UB45 - Noise11.com

UB40’s 21st album ‘UB45’ has some familiar tunes. The title is a nod to the 45 years since the band’s first gig at The Hare & Hounds Pub in Kings Heath, Birmingham for a friend’s birthday on 9 February 1979.

The first single ‘Food for Thought/King’ was released a year later on 1 February, 1980 and the first album ‘Signing Off’ was released 29 August, 1980.

For ‘UB45’, UB40 have gone right back to those first two songs and re-recorded them, along some of the big hits like ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Cherry Oh Baby’ and ‘Kingston Town’.

‘Home’, the opening track on the album and one of the new songs, is classic UB40 sound.

UB40 introduced the album with a cover of Brenton Wood’s 1967 hit ‘Gimme Little Sign’.

Track Listing:

1. Home

2. Food For Thought

3. King

4. Champion

5. Tyler

6. Trouble

7. Red Red Wine

8. Fool Me Once

9. Cherry Oh Baby

10. Say Nothing

11. Sing Our Own Song

12. Gimme Some Kinda Sign

13. Kingston Town

14. Hope She’ll Be Happier

Watch the 2022 Noise11 Robin Campbell interview:

UB40 will tour Australia with Eagle-Eye Cherry in October.

UB40 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 12 October

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast

Sunday 13 October

Eatons Hill (Outdoor), Brisbane

Wednesday 16 October

Hordern Pavilion Sydney

Thursday 17 October

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday 18 October

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 20 October

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth

